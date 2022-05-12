Uber Eats announces Scottish shortlist for first Restaurant of the Year awards

Food delivery service Uber Eats has announced the shortlist for Scotland as part of its inaugural Restaurant of the Year 2022 awards.

Out of the 88 UK and Ireland finalists, who are separated into nine regional categories, there are ten restaurants that have made it to the Scottish line-up.

These were all nominated by the public, and are all independents, with no Pizza Huts, Maccy D’s or Nando’s in sight.

“There are so many amazing independent restaurants on Uber Eats and the shortlist really demonstrates the vast amount of options and cuisines available across the UK and Ireland”, says Matthew Price, Uber Eats general manager. “I can’t wait to see the fantastic stories that are brought to light, try some of the best food available on our high streets up and down the country and recognise the pioneers and innovators shaping the future of our restaurant industry.”

In Edinburgh, they include the one-year-old Bundits of Leith, who serve bao buns from their Constitution Street restaurant and inspired huge queues during lockdown, as well as brisket, cornbread and baby back rib purveyors, Smiddy BBQ, and the more established Mexican restaurant, Bonnie Burrito.

There are also those with branches in Edinburgh as well as Glasgow. These include Bread Meats Bread, who recently opened a flagship on the capital’s North Bridge, and the classic venue that is Mother India – the great grandmother of the group, as it opened its first branch way back in 1990.

The west coast also has nominations for Malaysian restaurant, Julie’s Kopitiam, as well as Bucks Bar, who are known for their hot fried chicken, plus Partick’s Crazy Wok and Japanese venue, Yippon Sushi.

Only one restaurant from outside the central belt is on the list. That’s So…NYC Bagels and Brew, which offers a slice of the Big Apple on Aberdeen’s Union Street and specialises in bagels - including some vegan ones, like Central Perk, that are inspired by Friends - pizza, doughnuts and coffee.

Fans of these restaurants will have until June 16 to vote for their favourite. The winner of this stage will then, along with the top restaurant in each region, which includes Ireland and London, be entered into the finals of the competition. This involves heading to London to face a judging panel that includes author and presenter, The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith; vegan chef and writer Rachel Ama and television chef, Joseph Denison Carey.

They’ll decide on the winner, who will be crowned Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year and receive the substantial prize of £100,000 to help build their business.

“Opening your own restaurant is desperately hard work, nerve-wracking and expensive. But there are few things as exciting and satisfying”, says Leith. “I’m delighted to work with Uber Eats to crown their first Restaurant of the Year and shine a light on some extraordinary people and restaurants. They are the future of the industry. I’m looking forward to discovering pioneers across the UK and Ireland and of course to eating some amazing food.”

Vote for your favourite at www.ubereatsawards.com

