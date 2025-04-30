TV chef Jimmy Lee opens Lychee Oriental Southside

The celebrity chef and TikTok phenomenon expands his restaurant brand with second Glasgow location

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lychee Oriental, Glasgow's modern Cantonese restaurant, will open its second location in the city's Southside today.

Celebrity Chef and TikTok phenomenon, Chef Jimmy Lee, will expand the brand and introduce a second restaurant site to Glasgow’s when he opens Lychee Oriental Southside on Kilmarnock Road in the trendy Shawlands neighbourhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a successful Lychee Oriental in Glasgow City Centre since 2015, the new Glasgow Southside site will open its doors on Wednesday, April 30 and aims to take diners on a delicious journey through modern Asian cuisine, blending traditional flavours with innovative Cantonese culinary techniques.

Lychee Oriental Southside

In a vibrant and stylish setting, Lychee Oriental showcases Chef Jimmy Lee's passion for creating exceptional Cantonese dishes using only the freshest, locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant's menu features a mesmerising array of offerings inspired by the culinary landscapes of East and Southeast Asia, highlighting both classic recipes and contemporary creations that promise to delight the palate.

Lychee Oriental Chef Patron Jimmy Lee said: "Lychee Oriental is more than just a restaurant; it’s a celebration of the diverse cultures and flavours that inspire me. I want to create a dining experience that brings people together and allows them to explore a range of tastes in a warm and inviting atmosphere. With the opening of our second Glasgow location in Shawlands, Lychee Oriental continues to grow in my home city."

Lychee Oriental is the ultimate dining experience, with a variety of oriental favourites on the menu such as Chicken Satay, Pulled Aromatic Duck, Thai Style Sweet ‘n’ Chilli Tiger Prawns, Crispy Monkfish, Kung Pao Chicken, Stir-fried Beef & Black Bean Sauce, Twice cooked Pork Belly and Chargrilled Rib-eye Beef. Their legendary a la carte sit-in menu is full of house specialities - including Chinese, Thai and Japanese dishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diners are immersed in the stunning interiors of the transformed Salt & Chilli restaurant site, mirroring the design of Lychee Oriental Glasgow City location and menu offerings.

Cantonose Cuisine on the menu

The southside restaurant offers capacity for 55 guests split over two levels and replaces the former Salt & Chilli street food brand at 67 Kilmarnock Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3YR.

Bookings are now open.