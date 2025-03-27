3 . Irn-Bru

Famously Scotland is one of the only countries in the world where the best-selling soft drink is not Coca-Cola - that distinction goes to the vivid orange Irn-Bru. Originally called Iron Brew, the name had to be changed because the recipe doesn't actually contain iron (and it's not brewed). Barrs are secretive even as to where the recipe is stored, simpy saying "In case of an emergency the recipe is kept in a secure location somewhere in Scotland". Only three people in the world know what goes into Irn-Bru - former Chairman Robin Barr, his daughter Julie Barr and one other AG Barr Director whose name remains confidential. | Getty Images