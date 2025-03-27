They’re the products we regularly eat and drink without a second though - without really knowing what they are made of.
The recent news that the future of the creamy Oreo cookie recipe has been secured thanks to a remote high-tech vault means that the biscuits are now one of the products deemed too valuable to risk their unique formula falling into the wrong hands.
Here are seven food and drink secrets that will never be revealed.
1. Oreos
Snack company Nabisco chiefs can rest easy that its recipe for Oreo cookies is safely under lock and key. A stash of the moreish cookies - along with the all-important ingredients - is stashed away in the 'Oreo Vault' in the remote Svalbard area of Norway. Located near the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, a secure backup facility for the world's crop diversity, the vault is made of Mylar - which is impervious to prettymuch anything, nuclear fallout and zombies included. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Coca-Cola
Originally invented in the late 19th century by an Atlanta pharmacist as a medicine, Coca-Cola became one of the biggest drinks brands in the world. Around 1.8 billion Cokes are sold every day. Only a handful of anonymous employees know the formula, which is written on single piece of paper and kept in a vault in the company's HQ in Atlanta. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Irn-Bru
Famously Scotland is one of the only countries in the world where the best-selling soft drink is not Coca-Cola - that distinction goes to the vivid orange Irn-Bru. Originally called Iron Brew, the name had to be changed because the recipe doesn't actually contain iron (and it's not brewed). Barrs are secretive even as to where the recipe is stored, simpy saying "In case of an emergency the recipe is kept in a secure location somewhere in Scotland". Only three people in the world know what goes into Irn-Bru - former Chairman Robin Barr, his daughter Julie Barr and one other AG Barr Director whose name remains confidential. | Getty Images
4. KFC
KFC is one of the biggest fast food brands in the world thanks to the unique recipe developed by Colonel Saunders in the 1940s. Only two company employees know the perfect mix of herbs and spices - and they aren't allowed to travel together. Nobody knows where the recipe is stored - a vault with two-foot thick walls and around-the-clock security. It's accessed by a pin code only known by the same two executives who know the formula. | Canva/Getty Images