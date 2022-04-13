Top hotel, Monachyle Mhor, launches new Champagne & Oyster Extravaganza event, with some foraging thrown in

Monachyle Mhor Hotel in Balquhidder is planning to celebrate the warmer months with their outdoor Champagne and Oyster Extravaganza.

This event will take place on Monday May 2, and is a new addition to their events calendar.

It will begin at the hotel at 10am, and the itinerary starts with an inaugural glass of bubbles before breakfast is served.

The group of guests are then taken for a guided walk through nearby woodlands, while stopping for samples of oysters from the West Coast of Scotland and matching sparkling wine from Gusbourne and Charles Heidsieck Champagne. There will also be a bit of foraging, with any finds, like wild garlic or wood sorrel, used as garnish for the seafood.

Tom Lewis, chef and owner at Monachyle Mhor, who will be hosting the event, says: “It has been a really tough two years for everyone, not least for the hospitality industry, which was already dealing with the fallout from Brexit. However, now is the time to get up, dust ourselves off and see what we can do together, as a collective of food and drink producers, and indeed hospitality and tourism providers, to bounce back and bring some joy to visitors, be they staycationers or from overseas. We like to do things a little differently at Mhor, and we also appreciate that things are still not ‘back to normal’, so we hope that by using the great outdoors as our stage we can once again put what we do – fantastic produce, great food and warm hospitality – front and centre, in a way that feels safe, but still exciting.”

After the expedition, the group will return to the Big Barn at the hotel, where a late lunch will be served beside the open fire until 4pm. The menu is yet to be finalised, but ingredients will include new season Scottish asparagus, baked Comrie cheese from Strathearn Cheese, and their own honey and pork from the farm.

The cost of the day has been reduced from £430 to £380pp, including accommodation at their house and courtyard rooms, though the event is also open to non-residents for £85pp.

For more information, see www.mhor.net

