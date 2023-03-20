A fine dining establishment in the capital will close next month,

21212 has been open in Edinburgh since 2009

21212 will close its doors on 1 April. The news comes after the sad passing in December 2022 of head Paul Kitching. Paul Kitching, who ran the restaurant with his partner Katie O’Brien died suddenly in late December.

Paul and Katie opened 21212 in Edinburgh’s Royal Terrace in 2009. Since, the restaurant has received a number of awards – including best new restaurant in the UK, a Michelin star between 2009 and 2019, four AA rosettes and was named Catering in Scotland's Restaurant of the Year. Kitching was also awarded the Prince Philip medal for services to the catering industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now 21212 will close its doors, with Katie posting an update on the restaurant saying it's time to say goodbye.

21212 will close down in April

The post reads: "it is with great sadness that we have unfortunately taken the decision to close the restaurant at 21212. Out last day of service will be Saturday 1 April 2023.

"The passing of Paul has devastated all the team, and the passion that runs through every fibre of the restaurant is not as evident as when it was when he was alive - to us that us unacceptable to his memory."

The post goes on to talk about the whirlwind journey since the restaurant opened in 2009, and to thank customers for their support.

For anyone that has a booking after the closing date, the team will be in touch and the rooms at the restaurant will be available for those looking for a city base.

Before moving to Edinburgh to open 21212, Katie and Paul ran Juniper in Greater Manchester. The restaurant became the area’s only Michelin-starred restaurant, ranked in the top 20 restaurants in The Good Food Guide and was England’s Restaurant of the Year.

Gordon Ramsay previously described Kitching as “pure talent, driven by a great creative energy; a powerhouse of the north”, while food critic Jay Rayner said: “Paul Kitching is on more than nodding terms with genius.”

Tributes flooded in for Kitching late last year, with the Michelin Guide, who called Paul “a true maverick”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad