3 . New Chapter

New Chapter is a family-run restaurant located in the heart of Edinburgh’s gorgeous New Town area. Their food menu offers a blend of the best of European cuisine crafted with the finest Scottish ingredients. As written on their website: “At New Chapter, we pride ourselves on creating exciting menus full of fresh flavours and unusual dishes, alongside our contemporary take on classic brasserie-style dishes. From intimate date nights and celebrations with friends to corporate dinners, New Chapter is perfect for any occasion - we’d love to help you celebrate in style.”

