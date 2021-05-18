Tom Kitchin and MasterChef winner Gary Maclean announce support for Be Kind To Hospitality campaign

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Be Kind To Hospitality movement, founded by Graham Chalmers from Glasgow’s Radisson Red urges people who are taking advantage of easing Covid-19 restrictions by visiting hospitality venues again to remember that hospitality staff are people too, and they feel the same anxieties and pressures as everyone else.

The public are asked to be mindful of that the campaign is asking for people to be patient, be nice and #bekindtohospitality.

Tom Kitchin and Gary Maclean have reminded the public to #bekindtohospitality as restrictions ease

Chef Tom Kitchin said: “Think back to the darkest times during lockdown and what you missed the most. Seeing your loved ones, socialising and enjoying a meal or drinks out with friends.

“As the people of hospitality, we are so excited to be back open and welcoming guests, but please remember to be kind, we have had a tough year.”

Masterchef winner Gary Maclean added: "As we try and get back on our feet and enjoy getting back out for fantastic food and service, please remember that hospitality workers have gone through the exact same as you, please be kind and support them as they try and provide you with a great experience whilst navigating all the rules."

Richard Mayne of the Radisson Collection Hotel Edinburgh said: “Working in hospitality has shaped and developed many young people. The skills that evolve from being part of this wonderful industry are invaluable and crucial in allowing individuals to progress and move forward.

“Pease be respectful, patient and remember we are only following the guidelines.”

Graham Chalmers, the Be Kind To Hospitality founder said: “As restrictions ease and we edge further along the path to a new kind of normality, it is more important than ever to please be kind to staff wherever you go.

“Many businesses have been lost and others are struggling to cope with new rules and regulations on space and distancing.

“So if you book a table, please turn up – or at least call and cancel. For small venues this makes a huge difference – potentially between surviving or closing forever.

“Go out, enjoy yourselves safely and remember we are just trying to help you do that.”

