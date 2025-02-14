The ‘unknown’ Scottish link to one of the world’s most-loved beers

The history of one of the best-known beers has a less than well known link to Scotland

When you think of a lager that’s well-drunk in the UK, you might think of Stella, Peroni, Carling and Carlsberg.

While all of these are European, brewed in the UK, none, seemingly, have any ties to Scotland. But you might be surprised to know that Danish-owned Carlsberg is forever linked to Scotland and, in particular, Edinburgh.

If you ever visit the Carlsberg area of the lager’s home-own Copenhagen, you will see thistle motifs on buildings and in interior design within the former brewery-turned-hotel.

That’s because the founder’s son Carl, who the famous brewery and beer is named for, met his future wife on a business trip to Edinburgh. Ottilia Stegmann was the daughter of a Danish grain merchant who lived in Scotland. While the couple moved back to and lived in Copenhagen, where they had eight children, this link to Scotland has not been forgotten and is shown in the national flower and emblem, which was Ms Stegmann’s favourite.

The Hotel Ottilia in Copenhagen, which was the old brewery that hass now been transformed into a design-led hotel, is named after Ms Stegmann. The property features thistle in the carpets in the lobby area, while the former family home of Carl and Ottilia - located within the grounds of the Copenhagen Carlsberg offices - has thistles carved into one side to represent Ms Stegmann.

Sarah, a guide at the Home of Carlsberg, discussed the different roles Ms Stegmann and her mother-in-law Laura would have had at the business.

The Carlsberg Research Lab, made possible by Carl and Ottilia Jacobsen | Carlsberg

“Ottilia’s role was very different to that of Laura,” she said. “Her role was much more public, and Carl involved her in almost everything. She grew up in a Danish merchant’s family in Scotland and, because of that, I assume she already knew quite a bit about running a business, which would help Carl as he wasn’t always wise with money.

“Like Laura, Ottilia was the social one, and it is said that she would also smooth the waters when Carl would get upset with the people around them. Both women were also involved with different charities and influenced their husbands.

“When the first Glyptotek at Carl and Ottilia’s villa opened to the public, a small entrance fee was needed, but all the money was donated to run a local children’s institution to help better the lives of children at risk. Ottilia was a driving force behind sharing the art they collected with the public and she kept Carl in check with some of his wilder ideas.”

The family’s impact on Copenhagen is huge, establishing the world’s third-largest brewery, three foundations, two museums and a research laboratory. Their love of art and design can be seen all over the Carlsberg district, including the elephant gate that features four of the massive African animals.

