The Scotsman Whisky Club: First virtual tasting an exploration of regions via Claxton’s drams
A select few dram-lovers who had signed up to The Scotsman Whisky Club monthly newsletter took part in our first virtual whisky tasting on 11 September, in partnership with independent bottlers, Claxton’s.
Food and drink editor Rosalind Erskine joined director Tom Roskams and general manager Martin Burrnett to host the tasting which took place live from Claxton’s tasting room near Dumfries.
Attendees were sent a tasting pack of five drams including a ‘stand-out’ smoky blend - Smoking Furnace - which Martin created as is incredibly proud of.
The tasting, which took place over a leisurely hour and a half, discussed the whiskies, independent bottling and favourite drams.
It’s the first of many to come, so if you’re a fan of whisky and want to join our next event sign up to The Scotsman Whisky Club here.
