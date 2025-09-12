The Scotsman Whisky Club: First virtual tasting an exploration of regions via Claxton’s drams

The Scotsman Whisky Club’s first virtual tasting took place this month, and was a sell-out success.

A select few dram-lovers who had signed up to The Scotsman Whisky Club monthly newsletter took part in our first virtual whisky tasting on 11 September, in partnership with independent bottlers , Claxton’s.

Food and drink editor Rosalind Erskine joined director Tom Roskams and general manager Martin Burrnett to host the tasting which took place live from Claxton’s tasting room near Dumfries.

Claxton's general manager Martin Burrnett, Scotsman food and drink editor Rosalind Erskine and Claxton's director Tom Roskams | contributed

Attendees were sent a tasting pack of five drams including a ‘stand-out’ smoky blend - Smoking Furnace - which Martin created as is incredibly proud of.

The tasting, which took place over a leisurely hour and a half, discussed the whiskies, independent bottling and favourite drams.