The Old Forge Community Benefit Society now owns Britain’s most remote mainland pub after 14 months of fundraising.

As they prepare to pull their first pints, the group has revealed its plans for refurbishing the 19th Century pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephanie Harris, secretary of the group, said it hopes to preserve the traditional feel of the Knoydart pub while still giving it a much needed modern refresh.

Stephanie Harris with members of The Old Forge Community Benefit Society-SCOTupload

“It’s a very traditional pub, it’s not changed much at all in the last 10 years since the previous owner took over,” she said.

“I worked in the pub about nine years ago and it was still my writing that was on the specials board which was a bit of a surprise. We don’t want to change it too much but we’re going to do little things to refresh it.”

Members of the takeover group have been working tirelessly to get the Old Forge in shape for its grand reopening, redecorating it and replacing the flooring.

Ms Harris said: “We’re trying to get everything ready to reopen so we’ve started clearing the bar out.

The Old Forge has a stunning location at Inverie. Pic: Stephanie Harris

“We’re getting it all repainted and getting the floors redone next week so that’ll be good and we’ll be getting the cellar up to scratch.”

The pub, which is a huge draw for tourists and locals, will also have increased outdoor seating to maximise its stunning seafront location.

Plans are also afoot to reopen its kitchens and serve up local produce to customers.

Other projects include a new roof for its extension and updating toilet and cellar facilities.

Members of the community buyout are getting ready to pour their first pints and drams.

The Old Forge is split into three sections, two of which are currently used as the main bar area and one of which was previously reserved as an office space and for staff accommodation.

Ms Harris said local tradespeople will be used for the work whenever possible to further support the group’s aim of creating jobs in the area.

And she admitted: “Everyone is really looking forward to seeing what will happen and what the pub will add to the community with it being run by us.

“It’s a bit overwhelming at the moment, there’s so much to do but it’s exciting.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.