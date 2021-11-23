Bruntsfield has recently seen the addition of Henderson’s, Sugar & Shakes and SaltWater.

Now they also have The Neighbourhood - a kitchen, bar and garden that’s opened in the former premises of Bisque Brasserie.

It’s part of an investment of £1million into the Best Western Plus Bruntsfield Hotel to create an all-day dining, working and socialising space on the ground floor of this Victorian villa, which was built in 1861 and is opposite the Meadows. It’s hoped that the space will attract non-hotel-residents as well as hotel guests.

Alastair Bruce and chef Colin Moore

Alongside their new bar and dining areas, the most notable feature of their redesign is probably the dog-friendly garden, which features booths in a fairy-light-strung paved courtyard. These areas will soon be heated, though they’re offer guests a blanket on arrival in the meantime.

“We want The Neighbourhood to be an extension of our guests’ homes to unwind and reconnect with friends and family”, says general manager, Alistair Bruce. “Somewhere to work and play with homely food, creative cocktails, and true Scottish charm - from our service and quirky design to the produce that was sourced for our menu.”

They’ve also created new food lists, with brunch dishes that include fried eggs, nduja and red pepper rosti, as well as waffles and filled brioche rolls.

Their substantial all-day options, served from noon until 9pm, include pizza, pasta, burgers, sandwiches, sharing platters, haggis ravioli, fish and chips and filled sugar doughnuts. The cocktail list features drinks including a Ferrero Rocher Martini, which contains Smirnoff vodka, Frangelico, cocoa liquor and whipped cream, and there’s The Watermelon & Strawberry Gin Cooler, using Caorunn Gin with a flavoured bubble on top, in the style of another Edinburgh newcomer, The Alchemist.

The Neighbourhood garden

There’s also a kids menu and a selection of games, as they hope to attract families as well as students, professionals and those looking for an alternative to the home office. For £10 a day, you can use their flexible “hot-desk hub”, hook up to the Wi-Fi and take advantage of bottomless tea and coffee.

69 Bruntsfield Place, Edinburgh, www.thebruntsfield.co.uk/theneighbourhood

