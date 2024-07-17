These areas have the best and worst scores

High Speed Training analysed data from the Food Standards Agency

Stockport has been ranked the most hygienic city in the UK

Wigan has been ranked the least hygienic city in the UK

We love to enjoy a delicious meal courtesy of eateries across the UK, from café’s to fine-dining restaurants and everything in between.

While we always take into consideration food quality, customer service and more when visiting an establishment for the first time or revisiting an old favourite - there is another important factor which must be at the forefront of our choice, food hygiene.

All food businesses in the UK are provided with a Food Hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency, which ranks the business on a scale of zero to five based on the hygiene of their establishment.

The ratings serve as a way to inform customers of the hygiene standards, while also highlighting the ways in which businesses approach hygiene practices.

High Speed Training analysed data from the Food Standards Agency, with 215,327 establishments from across the UK included in the analysis. If a business did not have a current rating or an inspection result then the entry was omitted from the analysis.

The findings have presented the most and the least hygienic towns and cities to eat in across the UK.

Dr Richard Anderson, Head of Learning and Development at High Speed Training said: “Food safety and robust hygiene practices should be of paramount importance to food businesses. Recently, we have seen many high profile cases of food poisoning and illnesses caused by food-borne bacteria.

“This is why food hygiene ratings are so important - they are a direct reflection of how safely and hygienically that establishment operates and are of critical importance to consumers.

“For businesses that perform well, a high rating is a real selling point. However, establishments with a low hygiene rating can be extremely off-putting for customers, which ultimately have a significant impact on reputation and profitability.”

“Our report shows that, on average, standards remain high across the UK, and have improved from 2023. This commitment to correct food hygiene training for staff, alongside robust food management procedures and everyday good practices are crucial to keep performing at high standards.

“We would also urge customers to check the food hygiene ratings of establishments they wish to dine at, so that an informed call as to whether you eat there can be made.”

The 10 most hygienic places to eat in the UK

Southport, North West Bangor, Wales / Ipswich, East Counties Stockton-on-Tees, North East Hastings, South East Darlington, North East and Hartlepool, North East Bournemouth, South West / Colchester, East Counties / Poole, South West / Rotherham, Yorkshire and Humberside Carlisle, North West Chelmsford, East Counties Oxford, South East Harrogate, Yorkshire and Humberside / Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands

