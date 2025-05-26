The Midgie goes global

Ardnamurchan Distillery's wee summer beastie returns – and this time, it’s everywhere.

Ardnamurchan Distillery, Glenbeg, Scotland – If you thought you were safe, think again. The most infamous little pest from the West Highlands is back – and it’s spreading fast. Ardnamurchan Distillery is thrilled to announce the global release of its mischievous summer dram: The Midgie.

Following its sell-out UK debut in 2024, this year’s Midgie isn’t staying local. As of 26th May 2025, 16,500 bottles will begin buzzing their way out of their warehouses and into whisky glasses around the world. Whether you’re in Glasgow or New York, you better have your swatter (and your dram glass) ready.

Distilled and matured with care and a cheeky sense of Highland humour, this year’s Midgie is a lively marriage of peated and unpeated spirit distilled in 2017, 2018 and 2019, matured in a combination of Bourbon barrels and Port casks. Bottled at a robust 48% ABV, it promises a balanced bite – just like its namesake – with sweet, smoky, savoury and summer flower notes that linger longer than a summer evening on the peninsula.

AD/ The Midige Single Malt from Ardnamurchan Distillery

The Midgie 2025 is expected to fly of UK shelves at an RRP of £55 and will be landing in markets across the world from June.

True to Ardnamurchan style, each bottle comes equipped with a QR code on the back label, letting you dive deep into the whisky’s origins, cask breakdown, and everything you didn’t know you needed to know about one of nature’s smallest but most persistent nuisances.

“Launching for its second season, the Ardnamurchan Midgie Single Malt is spreading its wings further than ever before. A frenzy of tropical and fresh summer fruits combine with our West Highland maritime profile, adding persistency and bite.” says Alex Bruce, Managing Director of Adelphi Distillery ltd.

Whether you’re sitting by a loch in Scotland or sweating it out in a summer city halfway around the world, you’re officially on notice: The Midgie is coming. And it’s delicious.

Ardnamurchan Distillery The Midgie release.

About Ardnamurchan Distillery

Ardnamurchan Distillery, nestled on Scotland’s remote Ardnamurchan Peninsula, is dedicated to making single malt Scotch whisky using the lightest-touch approach to distilling in a remote location, including adding value to co-products and empowering a realistic and tangible circular economy.