The same year, The Macallan distilled the cask that would become The Reach, before wartime forced the Speyside distillery to temporarily close, from August 1942 until March 1945, for the first time in its history.

Today this expression will be released for sale and is on display at The Macallan Estate Boutique, with just 288 decanters available, as this producer’s oldest ever whisky.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsteen Campbell, their master whisky maker, who decided that this cask had reached peak maturity, said: “It is an honour to introduce The Reach. Created during a turbulent time in the world, this extraordinary expression showcases The Macallan’s history, ingenuity and unmistakable strength of character.

The Macallan The Reach 81 Year Old

“It’s also a tribute to the people who made this precious whisky and their enduring spirit, which never wavered.

"Its deep auburn hue is the first hint of this remarkable whisky’s astonishing depth, offering notes of dark chocolate, sweet cinnamon and aromatic peat, leading on to treacle toffee, crystallised ginger and charred pineapple, before giving way to an intensely rich, sweet and smoky finish.”

Although this is officially this distillery’s oldest, the venue, based in Craigellachie, Moray, had already launched a couple of limited-edition septuagenarians.

The most recent was Tales of The Macallan Volume I, released in August last year, which features a single malt that dates back to 1950.

Saskia Robertson

In 2018 there was The Macallan 72 Year Old in Lalique – The Genesis Decanter, which was released to mark the opening of their new Craigellachie distillery, and 2020 saw the launch of The Red Collection, with The Macallan 71 Year Old, as well as a 74 Year Old and a 78 Year Old, with the latter currently on sale online for around £120,000.

The newest Scotch will be a snip at £92,000.

The exclusive drop is likely to appreciate in value, thanks in part to the presentation, which features a more elaborate design than previous releases.

The whisky is presented in a cabinet made from a fallen elm tree, which is thought to have been part of The Macallan Estate back in 1940, and the decanter is supported by a dramatic and detailed sculpture of three disembodied bronze hands.

Kirsteen Campbell

These were created by Scottish sculptor Saskia Robertson, and one of them represents the hand of Campbell, who selected the cask.

Another is the hand of one-time chairman, screenwriter and producer Allan Shiach, whose grandfather headed the company in 1940. The third was created from an artist’s impression of an anonymous stillman and represents all the wartime workers.

There has also been an accompanying film created by London-based photographer Nadav Kander and art director Matt Willey.

It features music composed and recorded by Scottish band Mogwai to tell the story of The Macallan’s legacy and the collaborative process behind The Reach, and is available to view on the distillery's website.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.