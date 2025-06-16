The Great British Breakfast Report 2025

Lizi's Granola unveils new data on Brits' breakfast habits, led by new brand ambassador Gaby Roslin.

Leading granola brand Lizi’s has unveiled ‘The Great British Breakfast Report’ with new brand ambassador Gaby Roslin and food historian Dr Neil Buttery, delving into Brits’ breakfast habits over the past 25 years.

Breakfast has changed – no longer are we tucking into fry ups at home every morning, as busy modern life sees Londoners prioritise convenience and on-the-go options.

The newly commissioned research from Lizi’s shows that consumers have decidedly shifted towards healthier options since the turn of the millennium, with 42% of Scots saying a desire to improve their health has influenced their breakfast choices over the past 25 years. Plus, as another sign of how breakfast attitudes have changed, 36% of Scots admit that they spend more money on coffee than breakfast.

Although Scots have indulged in various new breakfast options in recent years such as overnight oats (27%) and avocado on toast (4%), many Scots have stuck to more traditional choices, with cereal (64%) the most popular breakfast in the Scots. The classic Full English fry-up is now only regularly eaten by 9% of Scots – further evidence of the shifting mindset of the nation towards healthier options.

The report lands as Lizi’s announces its new brand ambassador, renowned breakfast broadcaster, Gaby Roslin; a champion of health with a real passion for nutrition.

Gaby Roslin, Lizi’s Brand Ambassador, says: “Good nutrition and maintaining a healthy lifestyle are very important to me, so I’m thrilled to be working with Lizi’s as its new ambassador – its granolas have been a firm favourite in our house for years!

“Breakfast has seemingly come a long way in 25 years and it’s reassuring to see from Lizi’s new report that the British public have become increasingly focused on their health when it comes to their first meal of the day. We live in such a fast-paced world where a quick, tasty and nutritious breakfast that sets you up well shouldn’t be so hard to find – and Lizi’s has successfully cracked that trio.

“My husband and kids are huge fans of the Lizi’s Low Sugar and High Protein ranges, while for me it’s all about the Gluten Free range because finding tasty and trustworthy options that are suitable for someone with a gluten allergy is hard. The Lizi’s Gluten Free Caramelised Nuts is an absolute must try!”

Lizi’s Great British Breakfast Report suggests that for many, habits have shifted, with meal-prepping and skipping breakfast on the rise and 13% of Scots now eating more packaged breakfast foods. This is due to convenience (47%) being the biggest factor influencing our breakfast choices, closely followed by taste (44%) and added health benefits (22%).

Londoners have come up as the most diverse cohort, opting to eat a greater variety of breakfast foods than any other region of the UK. In contrast, those from Yorkshire, Scotland, Wales and East Anglia are more likely to eat breakfast at home, not spend money eating out and stick to more traditional breakfast foods– suggesting various regions are more conservative regarding breakfasting.

With 28% of the population bringing their breakfast with them to school, college or work, the modern consumer has to build their morning meal around a busier lifestyle, which means their breakfast priorities focus on convenience, as well as health benefits and taste.

Lizi’s has worked with esteemedFood Historian Dr. Neil Buttery on the report, who says: “It’s fascinating to see that despite the influx of new breakfast trends in recent decades, Brits still cling to comforting classics like cereal as a breakfast favourite. Health and convenience are clearly shaping their morning breakfast choices massively, and functional cereal choices with benefits such as increased protein or reduced sugar are a real winner.

“The research shows that younger female demographics are driving the change in choices, often eating later and on-the-go, and influencing household choices. Age also appears an important factor in breakfast preferences, with older Brits still consuming the more traditional options such as cereal, toast and oats, whereas Gen Z are more likely to eat more contemporary options, including avocado on toast, pancakes and breakfast burritos.

“Women appear to be the leaders in this health-focussed shift, with 25% opting to go for functional choices with health benefits and more than a third agreeing that chasing a healthier lifestyle has impacted their breakfast choices. Meanwhile men appear to have remained more traditional in their choices, with 52% enjoying cereal for their morning meal. This marks a division in gendered breakfast behaviours, suggesting how modern routines and roles are influencing how we eat.”

Daniel Wheeler, Head of Marketing at Lizi’s, says: " Lizi’s is a leading, premium granola brand which has been dedicated to creating delicious nutritious granola for more than 20 years. We’re known for our great taste and commitment to health. From being the first UK cereal brand to measure the Glycaemic Load (GL) of its products, to developing great tasting, healthy ranges such as High Protein and Low Sugar only using high quality ingredients, catering for developing consumer demands, we remain at the forefront.

"Our new research reveals just how much Britain’s breakfast habits are evolving—with 75% of people now choosing their morning meals with health and wellness in mind. With more than 60% influenced by the increase in variety, and 1 in 3 willing to spend more on quality choices like premium granola, it’s clear that consumers are demanding both nutrition and taste.

"That’s why we’re thrilled to team up with our new ambassador, Gaby Roslin—a long-time Lizi’s fan whose passion for health and flavour reflects exactly what we stand for. Lizi’s has long been a trusted part of her family’s morning routine, and we hope it continues to be the same for millions of others looking for a better way to start their day.”