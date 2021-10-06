If you’ve got small children and are already dreading another avalanche of plastic this Christmas, visit family-run social enterprise, The Eco Larder.

This three-year-old Haymarket shop, who are advocates for the reduction of single-use plastics and boast an in-house grocery refillery and huge eco-friendly product range, is hosting Edinburgh’s first guilt-free and green Santa's Grotto, with tickets going on sale now.

They’ve called the “immersive theatrical experience” Santa’s Secret Storeroom, and there’s a showing time of approximately 25 minutes, with slots available between 9.15am and 3.30pm on various dates on the run up to Christmas, from December 2-23.

“After experiencing a couple of plastic riddled Santa’s Grotto experiences with our toddler Jasmina, my husband and I decided last year, after our latest experience at a well known garden centre, that we could offer not only a plastic-free set up and toy, but also something that changes our habits as a collective of generating incredible amounts of waste annually at Christmas”, says Stephanie Foulds, owner of this shop, which has a second branch on Howe Street. “The eco mission Santa will put the kids on, is our way of galvanising a movement to a more eco-friendly Christmas this year.”

The show is no amateur affair, with Santa wearing a wonky beard and polyester suit.

Instead, The Eco Larder have employed event specialists Rogue Village, the team behind Archerfield Walled Garden’s A Christmas Fairy Trail and writers from It’s In The Bag, one of Scotland’s leading children’s storytelling companies.

Children will enter through the shop, though only those who have obtained the secret password will be admitted. Once inside the magical storeroom, Santa will share stories of his eco-mission, hopefully to inspire some budding Greta Thunbergs, offer some practical solutions on how to save the planet, and all children will receive a plastic-free and ethical toy.

Matthew and Stephanie Foulds of The Eco Larder

200 Morrison Street, Edinburgh. Tickets £13 plus booking fee (admits one adult and one child)/ £6.50 each additional child. Babes in arms (under 6 months) are free. To book tickets or for more information visit www.theecolarder.com

