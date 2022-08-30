The BRxACT Auction – Ultimate Up-cycling on Glasgow’s Southside

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After engaging Paul Hodgkiss to craft the new columns, the pair talked about a project that would see the old ones upcycled to benefit a local charity. Artist Frank Carty had painted the ceiling of the restaurant and suggested Articulate as benefactors, as he had worked with them on projects with young people around Glasgow.

The Articulate Cultural Trust was set up five years ago to support marginalised young people across Scotland to access the creative arts. This inspiring environmental collaboration has seen Articulate engage with local artists and the southside community.

Over 60 generous artists have reimagined the old, weatherworn columns into new and inspiring pieces of sculpture. Each is unique. They include a humorous depiction of our First Minister, tributes to Glasgow old and new, some inspired by nature, abstract art … indeed something for everyone.

Felicity Steers with her depiction of First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

This fascinating collection will now be auctioned on the BRxACT Facebook page from the 1st to the 14th of September. When the auction closes on the 14th at 6pm, the majority will be sold, but the top performing 15 will finish the project in a live auction on Thursday the 15th of September. You can follow developments on Brxact’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter feeds.

The proceeds from the auction will fund Re:Made with Care.