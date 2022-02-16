Lockdown sensation, Joe Wicks, 36, who streamed PE classes to a million exhausted parents and home-schooled kids during the pandemic, is coming to Edinburgh.

The visit is part of his tour for the new book, Feel Good Food, published by HarperCollins, and he’ll be appearing at the capital’s Rose Theatre on Friday March 25 for his only Scottish date.

At this evening event, the Surrey-based personal trainer will be in conversation about his cookbook, which is released on March 17 and focuses on eating to improve mental wellbeing. This takes Wicks in a new direction from his previous releases, which include his first book, the popular Lean in 15, which was released back in 2015, and 2017’s The Fat-Loss Plan. Instead of low calorie recipes to transform your body shape, the new read features over 100 quick and easy family-friendly options that he says can boost energy and mood.

Joe Wicks

As Wicks, who has over 11 million social media followers, says: ‘I’m so passionate about helping people eat well, live well and feel fantastic. I want to bring a bit of joy back into eating and home cooking, and for me now, and moving forward, my approach is about promoting good mental health too”.

Feel Good Food is the 11th book for Wicks, aka The Body Coach on YouTube, whose Lean in 15 is the second-highest selling cookery book ever behind the chart topping Jamie Oliver and the seventh highest fastest selling non-fiction book of all time. He also sits at number six for top all-time food and drink authors.

For his work helping to keep children mentally fit and physically active, Wicks was awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours list in 2020.

The father of two’s last book, Joe’s Family Food, which came out last year, went straight to number one on release, and in September 2021 he also released The Burpee Bears, his first book that features exercise tips and recipes for children, and he’s currently working on a BBC television series on kids’ fitness.

Feel Good Food

Tickets are £17 on www.eventbrite.co.uk

