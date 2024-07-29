The best National Scotch Day whiskies tested by our experts

anCnoc whisky | Amazon

National Scotch Day falls on Saturday 27 July and have tried and tested the best whisky deals for you to try

National Scotch Day falls on 27 July in 2024 and alongside as we celebrate the greatest drink in the world online retailers are busy dropping the price of some of the best whiskies money can buy.

National Scotch Day falls on the same day in 1494 that Scotch whisky was first mentioned in the Exchequer Rolls of Scotland. This was the first time whisky was officially recognised and subject to tax.

Not to be confused with International Scotch Day in February, the National Scotch Day is a celebration of all things Scotch and that means it is a perfect opportunity to buy whisky at a lower price than usual.

We have tested hundreds of whiskies and have compiled a list of five of the best whisky deals money can buy this weekend, from rare bottlings to bottles to beginners.

AnCnoc Sherry Cask

anCnoc whisky | Amazon

I bought a bottle of anCnoc Sherry Cask Finish from the Knockdhu Distillery late last year. Having not ventured into the Highlands very often for my whisky purchases this one caught the eye because it is the Peated Edition, which means a layer of smoke is added to the sweetness that you get from the cherry casks.

The result is a peated, smoky whisky that is like nothing you can find on Islay. The sherry casks give it a sweet, almost tropical taste and the rich smoke is as good as anything Islay can offer. The anCnoc Sherry Cask was one of my favourite whiskies of the last 12 months and you can get it for £42 on Amazon for National Scotch Day.

Wolfburn 10 year

Wolfburn whisky | Amazon

I stumbled across Wolfburn when looking for something a little unusual as a whisky gift and it has quickly become a household favourite. Coming out of one of Scotland’s mostly northerly distilleries on the north coast, Wolfburn crafts its whisky by hand and matures and bottles it one site.

Aged in Spanish oak casks, the signature whisky is beautifully balanced dram where the sherry sweetness gives way to vanilla and hints of caramel. It is a complex, fun and drinkable whisky at a price point that is hard to ignore. Amazon is stocking it for £58, down from £65, for National Scotch Day.

Aberlour’s A’Bunadh

Aberlour’s A’Bunadh | Amazon

Aberlour’s A’Bunadh (which is Gaelic for 'of the origin' or 'the original') was picked out by our experts at one of the best whiskies you can buy from the Speyside region. Described as a ‘sherry bomb’ by our team, this is a cult classic matured exclusively in Spanish Oloroso sherry butts.

It is a cask strength whisky and comes in different batches, which means each time you try it you will get something different from it. Usually priced at £100, it is now just £80 on Amazon and it comes with a gift box too.

A’Bunadh is a heavier, almost creamy, single malt with intense flavours of dark bitter chocolate and raisin. It is a whisky for whisky lovers and one not to be missed in the National Scotch Day sales.

Benriach The Original Ten

Benriach Original Ten | Amazon

Not every whisky has to be rare or limited edition and not every whisky has to be priced at more than £35. For £1 less than that price you can get one of our favourite entry-level whiskies that offers a perfect entry point into the Benriach and Speyside style.

Our experts rated this one of the best whiskies for beginners after our taste tests, saying: “The whisky is a marriage from three casks - bourbon barrels, sherry casks and virgin oak - that were matured for at least ten years. This combination combined with Benriach's fruity spirit makes for a great tasting and easy-drinking smooth whisky.”