If you’re out and about and need a pitstop, don’t overlook small sheds, horse boxes or former phone boxes as these are often honesty boxes.

What was once a rural community offering, has now spread the length and breadth of Scotland offering homebaking , flowers, eggs and produce. These are unmanned, so payment is on a trust basis and many now take card as well as cash.

Here we take a look at some of the best honesty boxes in Scotland with many on the islands.

1 . Bonnie Cakes, Kirkcaldy Open on Friday's, this pink honesty treat box has homemade cheesecakes, tray bakes and cakes.

2 . Arngask Home Farm, Glenfarg Part of this Perthshire farm, the honesty house box is stocked full of cake, bread, pastries, fresh flowers, eggs, crisps, coffee and jams.

3 . Orchard Coffee Shop, Kirkcaldy This Fife coffee shop has its own cake shed, stocked with cakes, loafs, cookies, traybakes and biscuits.

4 . Greenhill Farm, Dunning Glen This glamping spot has an honesty box selling eggs, and homemade jams and chutneys.