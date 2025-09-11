The 16 best honesty boxes in Scotland for ‘epic’ homebaking - including scone shed with stunning island views

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 11th Sep 2025, 13:25 BST

Scotland is home to a number of picture perfect honesty boxes, which offer homebaking and fresh produce such as eggs and flowers.

If you’re out and about and need a pitstop, don’t overlook small sheds, horse boxes or former phone boxes as these are often honesty boxes.

What was once a rural community offering, has now spread the length and breadth of Scotland offering homebaking, flowers, eggs and produce. These are unmanned, so payment is on a trust basis and many now take card as well as cash.

Here we take a look at some of the best honesty boxes in Scotland with many on the islands.

Open on Friday’s, this pink honesty treat box has homemade cheesecakes, tray bakes and cakes.

1. Bonnie Cakes, Kirkcaldy

Open on Friday’s, this pink honesty treat box has homemade cheesecakes, tray bakes and cakes. | Bonnie Cakes

Photo Sales
Part of this Perthshire farm, the honesty house box is stocked full of cake, bread, pastries, fresh flowers, eggs, crisps, coffee and jams.

2. Arngask Home Farm, Glenfarg

Part of this Perthshire farm, the honesty house box is stocked full of cake, bread, pastries, fresh flowers, eggs, crisps, coffee and jams. | arngask home farm

Photo Sales
This Fife coffee shop has its own cake shed, stocked with cakes, loafs, cookies, traybakes and biscuits.

3. Orchard Coffee Shop, Kirkcaldy

This Fife coffee shop has its own cake shed, stocked with cakes, loafs, cookies, traybakes and biscuits. | orchard coffee shop

Photo Sales
This glamping spot has an honesty box selling eggs, and homemade jams and chutneys.

4. Greenhill Farm, Dunning Glen

This glamping spot has an honesty box selling eggs, and homemade jams and chutneys. | Greenhill Farm

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandFoodNewsletter
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice