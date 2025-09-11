If you’re out and about and need a pitstop, don’t overlook small sheds, horse boxes or former phone boxes as these are often honesty boxes.
What was once a rural community offering, has now spread the length and breadth of Scotland offering homebaking, flowers, eggs and produce. These are unmanned, so payment is on a trust basis and many now take card as well as cash.
Here we take a look at some of the best honesty boxes in Scotland with many on the islands.
1. Bonnie Cakes, Kirkcaldy
Open on Friday’s, this pink honesty treat box has homemade cheesecakes, tray bakes and cakes. | Bonnie Cakes
2. Arngask Home Farm, Glenfarg
Part of this Perthshire farm, the honesty house box is stocked full of cake, bread, pastries, fresh flowers, eggs, crisps, coffee and jams. | arngask home farm
3. Orchard Coffee Shop, Kirkcaldy
This Fife coffee shop has its own cake shed, stocked with cakes, loafs, cookies, traybakes and biscuits. | orchard coffee shop
4. Greenhill Farm, Dunning Glen
This glamping spot has an honesty box selling eggs, and homemade jams and chutneys. | Greenhill Farm