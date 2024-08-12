It’s that time of the year again when hundreds of thousands of people come together for the Edinburgh festivals.

From comedy shows to drama, immersive theatre and live music, there’s an overwhelming number of events in the capital during the month of August. It comes as no surprise that many are food and drink based, which give visitors a chance to experience some of our award-winning spirits and produce. Some offer aficionados a chance to test their knowledge, but which ones are worth your time and hard-earned money?

Here we take a look at our pick of the best food and drink themed shows at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

2 Guys, 3 Drams: The Ultimate Live Blues and Whisky Experience

Dates: August 8-24

Times: 18:40, 20:15, 20:35, 22:10

Venue: theSpace at Venue45

This sellout show is back for the 2024 Fringe. Combining live music with whisky tasting, it’s easy to see why it’s such a popular choice. Hosted by Felipe Schrieberg and Paul Archibald, aka The Rhythm and Booze Project, who will play some toe tapping music as well as serving three Scotch whiskies. The informative and fun 65 minute show will talk the audience through how to sound clever about whisky, as well as appreciating the top-quality drams on offer, along with the excellent tunes.

Shakespeare for Breakfast

Dates: August 13-25 at 10am

Venue: C Venues, Lauriston Halls, 28 Lauriston Street, EH3 9DJ

This long-running show, which has been at the Fringe for 33 years, is an ideal way to kick off your festival day. This year the company is performing their modern-day take on The Tempest. Described as The Tempest meets 10 Things I Hate About You and High School Musical in a teen rom-com-romp, this is an entertaining show which starts with coffee and a pastry.

A History of Fortune Cookies

Dates: August 13-18, 20-26 at 12:15 and 12:50

Venue: Former Women's Locker Room, 1 Summerhall, EH9 1PL

They’re a welcome addition to most Chinese takeaways, but how much do you really know about fortune cookies? In this intimate show, which only seats 10 people, performance-maker, poet and foodie Sean Wai Keung discusses the history of these shiny wrapped treats, and how they relate to him, his family and his mixed race identity. During his monologue, Sean prepares and cooks everyone fortune cookies, with the fortunes themselves written by the audience.

Daniel Downie Dram(a)s

Dates: August 9-25 at 2pm

Venue: Scottish Comedy Festival at The Beehive Inn

If you’re a whisky fan looking for a laugh, then head to the Grassmarket for Daniel Downie’s hour long stand up show which combines history and whisky chat along with many, many jokes. Clearly a passionate whisky connoisseur, Daniel talks the audience through the whisky making process, as well as some of his favourite whisky stories, peppered with some questions for the audience. Daniel, who recently completed a masters in history, also runs daily walking tours of the city.

In Pour Taste: A Comedy Wine Tasting Experience

Sweeney Preston and Ethan Cavanagh present In Pour Taste | Nick Robertson

Dates: August 9-13, 15-20, 22-25, 17.50

Venue: Snug Bar in the Assembly Roxy

Fringe shows with and about alcohol seem to be very popular, and this one is no exception. Join Australian comedians Ethan Cavanagh and Sweeney Preston for a raucous show of jokes, wine knowledge and wine tasting (provided by a local expert).

Over the course of an hour and 15 minutes, you’ll taste five wines (with non alcoholic options available) along with “at least five jokes”. There’s hilarious ways to taste wine, wine tasting notes and audience participation.

For the Love of Spam

Dates: August 10-13, 15-20, 22-26 at 14.10

Venue: Pleasance Courtyard

This one-woman comedy show - performed by CHamoru/Filipina theatre maker Sierra Sevilla - looks at how Spam, the famous tinned meat, symbolises modern-day colonialism. With audience participation, the multi-sensory performance has been described as heart-warming with great energy, a passionate performance and very moving.

Whisky and Witches

Dates: August 15-16, 23-24 at 19.00

Venue: The Mother Superior, Leith

This award-nominated, immersive, theatrical whisky tasting is back for 2024. You’ll get five whiskies to taste, along with dramatic tasting notes and trivia from whisky expert Jane Ross. These are accompanied by Celtic and Nordic folk music from singer, composer and whisky ambassador Christine Kammerer. You’ll learn about women’s role in the history of alcohol and why some were framed as witches.

Amazing Bangkok Thai Street Food Masterclass

Dates: August 9-12, 14-22, 24-25 Times vary

Venue: Krua Thai Cookery School

At this hands-on masterclass and demonstration you’ll learn to cook three Thai dishes. Chef Rujira Herd who has worked with the likes of Albert Roux has devised different cooking workshops exclusively for Edinburgh Fringe. There are different themes to the classes, in which you’ll learn how to cook some popular Thai dishes that Herd makes for her topflight clients.

Drag Queen Wine Tasting

Dates: August 14-18, 21-25 Times vary

Venue: Ministry of Camp at Monboddo

This is a Fringe must for those that love wine, singalongs and drag queens. Back for its third year, Vanity von Glow and wine expert Beth Brickenden will lead the audience through three wine tastings, with humour, glamour and a bit of mischief. It has been described as ‘guaranteed raucous fun’. Located at Monboddo within the DoubleTree by Hilton Edinburgh City Centre Hotel.