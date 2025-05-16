The best Father’s Day dining spots in Scotland that will impress any dad

For the dad who craves a feast for the senses
1635 at Knipoch House Hotel, Oban
For a truly exceptional Father’s Day, treat dad to a six-course feast at 1635 at Knipoch House Hotel. This celebrated restaurant in Oban offers a menu that champions seasonal ingredients, delivering a dining experience that’s as sophisticated as it is unforgettable.
How to book: 1635
For dads who love new flavours
The Grahamston, Glasgow
Spend Father's Day at The Grahamston, a centrally located restaurant in Glasgow offering a dining experience that blends classic Scottish flavours with exciting modern twists. With inventive dishes there is something for every taste. Whether he’s a whisky connoisseur or a wine lover, The Grahamston also offers a wide selection of perfectly curated drinks to spoil dad with.
How to book: The Grahamston
For the tee-time dad
Hams Hame, St Andrews
Treat dad to a relaxing day at Hams Hame Pub & Grill, located beneath the iconic Hamilton Grand and just steps from the 18th green of the world’s most famous golf course. With its relaxed atmosphere and stunning views, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy outstanding Scottish cuisine. Unwind here after a round of golf with dad or a stroll along West Sands Beach and enjoy a hearty meal and a pint, perfect for making memories.
How to book: Hams Hame
For the coast lover
Haar, St Andrews
Father’s Day is the perfect opportunity to treat the special man in your life with an exceptional dining experience at Haar, situated in St Andrews. Chef Dean Banks has curated a menu that celebrates Scotland’s finest local produce, combining innovative techniques with the freshest seafood. Haar provides a warm and welcoming atmosphere, perfect for celebrating dad with panoramic views of the Old Course.
How to book: Haar
For the seafood fanatic
Dulse, Leith
Make Father’s Day unforgettable at Dulse in Leith. Following the success of its West End counterpart, renowned for its fresh Scottish seafood, Dulse Leith brings the same commitment to quality and seasonality, making it the perfect spot to treat Dad. With its relaxed and community-focused atmosphere, it’s the ideal place for enjoying exceptional seafood and drinks, perfect for the dad who loves both.
How to book: Dulse
For the dad who appreciates fine wine and Italian flavours
Divino, Edinburgh
Explore the best of Italian cuisine with Dad at Divino Enoteca, in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town. Known for its authentic Italian dishes, its charming stone patio, complete with colourful cushioned benches and retractable roof, Divino is perfect for dining with views of the historic city above. Enjoy refined Italian dishes paired with a glass from one of Scotland’s most extensive wine lists or bring the wine-loving Dad along to try something new with their unique self-serve Enomatic wine machine.
How to book: Divino
For the gourmet dad who’s off duty
Haar at Home
Avoid the hustle of busy restaurants this Father’s Day and surprise your dad with an unforgettable at-home dining experience from Haar at Home. Curated by MasterChef: The Professionals finalist and Michelin Guide restaurateur Chef Dean Banks, the Luxury Lobster & Crab Box will leave him speechless.
This indulgent two-course tasting features the freshest ingredients, sustainably sourced by local fisherman just steps from the acclaimed Haar Restaurant in St Andrews.
- Course one: Dressed Crab with Spicy Mango Slaw & Asian Dressing
- Course two: Native Dressed Lobster, Seaweed Potatoes & Mirin Butter Sauce
Upgrade options include the choice to add drink pairings from £35.
RRP: £109.95 (serves two)
How to buy: Haar at Home