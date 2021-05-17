The Balmoral’s Michelin-starred restaurant welcomes new Edinburgh-born head chef

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Mathew Sherry has taken up the position of new head chef at Number One, The Balmoral hotel’s fine-dining restaurant.

Edinburgh-born Mathew joins Number One from his role as head chef of Michelin-starred Northcote in Lancashire.

Prior to Northcote, Mathew honed his skills under chef patron Dominic Jack, working for seven years at Castle Terrace in Edinburgh during the restaurant's Michelin-starred reign.

Mathew will continue to showcase seasonal Scottish produce at the forefront of the Number One dining experience. He has developed a new three-course menu and seven-course seasonal menu using classical flavours and modern techniques.

The Balmoral’s executive chef, Gary Robinson, said: “Excellence is at the heart of everything we do at The Balmoral and Mathew brings this ethos in abundance. His flair and classical training, coupled with his passion for incredible Scottish produce, makes for an exciting chapter ahead for Number One.”

Mathew added: “I am honoured to return to my home city to head up the kitchen at such an iconic restaurant and work with the many seasoned professionals already here at The Balmoral. The detail on each dish has been carefully designed, from sourcing seasonal ingredients to the way they are displayed and plated, everything has been thoughtfully considered. I am thoroughly enjoying working closely with restaurant manager, Emma Lonie and her established front of house team.”

The restaurant is currently shortlisted for The 2020 CIS Excellence Award for The Restaurant of The Year and retains one Michelin Star and 4 AA Rosettes for 2021.

