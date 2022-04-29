Whether it’s the big screens you’re after, the bustling beer garden, or the lively ambience, these are the best pubs and bars in Edinburgh to watch live sport.
1. The Three Sisters
The Three Sisters in 139 Cowgate is an Edinburgh institution. Grab a bevvy and some scran and sit in the outdoor beer garden with its large screens, perfect for watching the action unfold.
Photo: Lisa Ferguson
2. The Pear Tree
The Pear Tree in Nicolson Street, Newington, is famous for its huge beer garden with - it claims - the biggest outdoor screen in Edinburgh.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Finnegan's Wake
Finnegan's Wake in Victoria Street, Old Town, is a lively Irish bar which always has the latest live sports - as well as live music.
Photo: Finnegan's Wake Facebook
4. Belushi's
Belushi's in Market Street, near Edinburgh Waverley Station, is an international sports bar - from Six Nations to the NFL. Grab a burger and some wings, play beer pong and enjoy the match.
Photo: Belushi's Facebook