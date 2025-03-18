The 10 traditional Scottish dishes most at risk of extinction - including clootie dumpling

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 18th Mar 2025, 13:28 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 13:28 BST

A new study has found that some traditional Scottish dishes are no longer as popular as they once were, and may end up no longer being made.

Traditional Scottish dishes have long been celebrated for their rich flavours and deep cultural roots, from the delicious scone to the hearty warmth of clapshot and the sweet satisfaction of clootie dumpling. But how do these beloved meals stand up today?

A new study by Ninja surveyed 2,000 people and studied search trends for popular Scottish dishes to uncover which meals are still loved and which might be nothing more than a distant memory. Shockingly, the new study revealed that scones could be extinct by 2028.

Ninja’s data revealed that scones are on track to vanish by 2028, with searches declining by 0.61% weekly.

Clapshot, Scotland’s hearty dish of mashed turnip and potato, isn’t far behind. Searches are falling at a weekly rate of 0.35%, with predictions suggesting it could disappear entirely by 2030.

Clootie dumpling, another traditional favourite, faces a similar decline. With just 388 recipe pages available online, searches are dropping by 0.33% weekly, putting it at risk of fading from popularity by 2030.

Here we take a look at 10 of the most at-risk traditional Scottish dishes due to declining interest in them.

Scones are facing extinction

1. Scottish foods at risk of dying out

Scones are facing extinction | neillangan - stock.adobe.com

Clapshot is facing extinction

2. Scottish foods at risk of dying out

Clapshot is facing extinction | TSPL

Clootie dumpling is facing extinction

3. Scottish foods at risk of dying out

Clootie dumpling is facing extinction | contributed

Fish pie is endangered

4. Scottish foods at risk of dying out

Fish pie is endangered | contributed

Related topics:DataScotlandFood
