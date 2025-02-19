The 10 most-booked Glasgow restaurants - including ‘beautiful’ garden rooftop restaurant

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 19th Feb 2025, 13:37 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 15:15 BST

If you’re planning on dining in Glasgow soon, these are some of the most sought-after restaurants.

The most booked restaurants in Glasgow have been revealed – ideal for anybody planning a day trip over the coming months.

Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 500,000 global diner reviews to help foodies discover new favourites in various locations.

OpenTable has compiled a list of the most frequently booked restaurants across Glasgow, including an American pizza joint, long-standing steak restaurant and ‘beautiful’ garden rooftop eatery.

Here we take a look at the top 10 most-booked restaurants in Glasgow.

Glasgow’s Ivy restaurant opened in 2019 and was the second Scottish branch of the chain to open after the Edinburgh one in 2017. Open Table reviewers commented on the food, atmosphere and excellent service.

1. The Ivy Buchanan Street

Glasgow’s Ivy restaurant opened in 2019 and was the second Scottish branch of the chain to open after the Edinburgh one in 2017. Open Table reviewers commented on the food, atmosphere and excellent service. | Contributed

Next on the list is this bar and restaurant that specialises in buttermilk fried chicken. One OpenTable review said ‘this place never disappoints.’

2. Buck's Bar West Regent Street

Next on the list is this bar and restaurant that specialises in buttermilk fried chicken. One OpenTable review said ‘this place never disappoints.’ | Buck's Bar

This American style pub and diner specialises in deep dish pizza and American dishes influenced by dive bars in the States. It is praised by reviewers for its ‘outstanding food’.

3. Thundercat pub and diner

This American style pub and diner specialises in deep dish pizza and American dishes influenced by dive bars in the States. It is praised by reviewers for its ‘outstanding food’. | Google Maps

This long-standing steak restaurant, which opened an Edinburgh venue last year, has made the list of top 10 most-booked Glasgow restaurants with one reviewer calling it ‘absolutely fantastic’.

4. The Spanish Butcher Glasgow

This long-standing steak restaurant, which opened an Edinburgh venue last year, has made the list of top 10 most-booked Glasgow restaurants with one reviewer calling it ‘absolutely fantastic’. | contributed

