The 10 most-booked Glasgow restaurants - including ‘beautiful’ garden rooftop restaurant

The most booked restaurants in Glasgow have been revealed – ideal for anybody planning a day trip over the coming months.

Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 500,000 global diner reviews to help foodies discover new favourites in various locations.

OpenTable has compiled a list of the most frequently booked restaurants across Glasgow, including an American pizza joint, long-standing steak restaurant and ‘beautiful’ garden rooftop eatery.

Here we take a look at the top 10 most-booked restaurants in Glasgow.

1 . The Ivy Buchanan Street Glasgow's Ivy restaurant opened in 2019 and was the second Scottish branch of the chain to open after the Edinburgh one in 2017. Open Table reviewers commented on the food, atmosphere and excellent service.

2 . Buck's Bar West Regent Street Next on the list is this bar and restaurant that specialises in buttermilk fried chicken. One OpenTable review said 'this place never disappoints.'

3 . Thundercat pub and diner This American style pub and diner specialises in deep dish pizza and American dishes influenced by dive bars in the States. It is praised by reviewers for its 'outstanding food'.

4 . The Spanish Butcher Glasgow This long-standing steak restaurant, which opened an Edinburgh venue last year, has made the list of top 10 most-booked Glasgow restaurants with one reviewer calling it 'absolutely fantastic'.