The Good Food Guide’s annual shortlist was announced on Wednesday, after 60,000 votes were cast from diners, and they dispatched their team of inspectors to verify those recommendations.

Although we would have liked to see many more of our favourites in the line-up, Scotland hasn’t done too shabbily, with ten of our finest eateries making the cut.

These include a much-loved Edinburgh venue – Fin & Grape – that was named Best Local Restaurant in Scotland and was in the running for Best Local Restaurant in the UK, an accolade that went to Bavette in Leeds.

Here are all the restaurants that have made this year’s Guide.

1 . Fin & Grape, Edinburgh This fishy bistro in Edinburgh's Bruntsfield was one of the eight that were nominated as Best in the UK. They described their cooking as "flawlessly executed". We concur. 19 Colinton Road (0131 452 8453, www.finandgrape.com) | Gaby Soutar

2 . The Dory Bistro, Pittenweem This restaurant and gallery serves lobster, langoustine and crab that's been landed less than 40 metres from their front door. 15 East Shore, Pittenweem (01333 311222, www.thedory.co.uk) | Caroline Trotter

3 . Leftfield, Edinburgh The beautiful view from Leftfield, which takes in the Meadows and what looks like Uluru (aka Arthur's Seat). This venue is famous for their seafood platter. 12 Barclay Terrace, Edinburgh (0131 229 1394, www.leftfieldedinburgh.co.uk) | Contributed

4 . Kinneuchar Inn, Kilconquhar If you haven't been to this Fife restaurant yet, have you really lived? As an introduction, tried their fried chicken buns, which they're serving every Monday from noon in July and August. 9-11 Main Street, Kilconquhar ( 01333 340377, www.kinneucharinn.com) | Contributed