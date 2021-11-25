Holiday season is in full swing; Christmas markets have begun across the UK, Hanukkah is around the corner, and winter celebrations of all sorts are kicking off.

One holiday is also upon us, although one that’s celebrated more widely across the pond than it is here in Scotland and the UK.

Thanksgiving is the holiday of gratitude, where people predominantly from the North American continent come together with family and friends to express thanks for things that have happened throughout the year.

Before Black Friday comes Thanksgiving. Photo: AlexRaths / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

Here’s all you need to know about the American holiday of Thanksgiving, including how to celebrate in Edinburgh.

When is Thanksgiving 2021?

Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States.

This year, American Thanksgiving falls on November 25th.

Traditionally, turkey and other autumnal foods are shared over a meal with family and friends. Photo: Foxys_forest_manufacture / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

The holiday dates back to the earliest settles in Massachusetts who shared food with the Wamanoag Native Americans there.

It’s often thought that Thanksgiving and Black Friday are connected, but Black Friday is a term that was actually coined in Philadelphia.

Philly shoppers flocked to the shops on the day after Thanksgiving, ahead of a big Army-Navy American football game the day after.

There were so many shoppers that retail workers were overwhelmed and shoplifters were able to take advantage of the chaos.

As a result, Philadelphia police named the day Black Friday, but it doesn’t really have much of a connection to Thanksgiving, only that it always falls the day after.

Does Canada celebrate Thanksgiving?

In Canada, they do celebrate Thanksgiving.

However, they celebrate the holiday on the second Monday of October.

Canadian Thanksgiving will be on October 10th in 2021.

Where is Thanksgiving celebrated?

Thanksgiving is predominantly celebrated in the United States and Canada, with its origins in Massachusetts, a state in New England in the Northeastern United States.

Nowadays, however, celebrating Thanksgiving as spread across the globe, as American and Canadian expats travel and settle in other countries, bringing the Thanksgiving traditions with them.

How to celebrate Thanksgiving in Edinburgh

Traditionally, turkey is the main component of a Thanksgiving meal.

This is because turkeys were very common in Massachusetts, the home of the holiday.

In addition, you might want to cook turkey stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.

In many way, a traditional Thanksgiving is similar to a British Christmas dinner.

Naturally, if you’re celebrating Thanksgiving in Edinburgh, you should also remember to give thanks for whatever you’re grateful for from the last year.

Families often say what they’re thankful for out loud before or after eating a Thanksgiving meal together.

As Thanksgiving is not widely celebrated in the UK, there are no official parades or public celebrations in Edinburgh like there often are in the United States and Canada.

However, the main focus of Thanksgiving is on spending time with loved ones and giving thanks, so you can still load up with food and gather together for the holiday.

Do you say Happy Thanksgiving?

If you’ve got friends or loved ones who celebrate Thanksgiving, you might be wondering how to wish them well for the holiday.

Here are a few common Thanksgiving greetings you can use during the holiday:

- Happy Thanksgiving!

- Have a blessed Thanksgiving!