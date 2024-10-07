Two TGI Fridays restaurants to shut in Scotland, as full list of 35 closures revealed

Published 7th Oct 2024, 16:51 BST
Two restaurants in Scotland will be shut despite the overall chain business being saved

TGI Fridays will remain on UK high streets following a rescue deal for the chain, but more than 1,000 staff have lost their jobs with the immediate closure of 35 restaurants.

Among the list of closures is two restaurants in Scotland - the outlet at Fort Kinnaird in Edinburgh and the eatery in Dundee.

However, six other restaurants will remain open north of the Border, with locations at Aberdeen Union Square, Glasgow Fort, Braehead, Glasgow’s Buchanan Street, Aberdeen Beach and Edinburgh’s Castle Street surviving the cull.

Breal Capital and Calveton UK have acquired 51 restaurants after the group’s previous operator fell into administration.

It means that nearly 2,400 jobs have been saved across the US-themed restaurant and cocktail bar.

A total of 35 TGI Friday's restaurants in the UK are closing, including one in Scotland. Picture: PAA total of 35 TGI Friday's restaurants in the UK are closing, including one in Scotland. Picture: PA
A total of 35 TGI Friday's restaurants in the UK are closing, including one in Scotland. Picture: PA | PA

But joint administrators at Teneo said 35 restaurants were not included in the sale and have been closed immediately, resulting in 1,012 redundancies.

Julie McEwan, chief executive of TGI Fridays UK, said: “The news today marks the start of a positive future for our business following a very challenging period for the casual dining sector as a whole.

“We are devastated for our colleagues who will be leaving TGIs and thank them for their loyalty and contribution during their time with us.

“We are doing everything possible to retain our team and support those impacted.”

Daniel Smith, senior managing director of Teneo, said the acquisition “preserves a significant proportion of jobs and will hopefully provide the business with the stability and support it needs to recover and grow”.

New private equity owners Breal and Calveton jointly own upmarket restaurant chain D&D London, and between them have had investments in Byron Burger and wine bar chain Vinoteca.

Trade union Unite said on X that it had been hearing from members who had been “furiously contacting” the hospitality organisers in response to the immediate closures.

It reported that staff had been shut out of restaurants, with padlocks on the doors changed, or given no form of redundancy consultation, while others were invited to a video call with members of the head office with one hour’s notice.

Other workers said they had not been told whether or not they will be paid, according to the trade union.

TGI Fridays’ previous UK operator, Hostmore, appointed administrators last month and had been hoping to secure a buyer for the chain.

Here is the full list of closures across the UK, including Scotland:

Full list of 35 TGI Friday sites closing

  1. Barnsley
  2. Birmingham
  3. Bracknell
  4. Brighton Marina
  5. Bristol Cabot Circus
  6. Cardiff Newport Road
  7. Chelmsford
  8. Cheltenham
  9. Croydon
  10. Derby
  11. Dundee
  12. Durham
  13. Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird
  14. Enfield
  15. Gateshead
  16. Gloucester Quays
  17. Halifax
  18. Jersey
  19. Leeds
  20. Leeds Trinity
  21. Leicester
  22. Lincoln
  23. Manchester Royal Exchange
  24. Newcastle Eldon Square
  25. Newport
  26. Northampton
  27. Prestwich
  28. Romford
  29. Sale
  30. Solihull
  31. Southampton West Quay South
  32. Speke
  33. Sutton Coldfield
  34. Swansea
  35. Watford North

Full list of 51 TGI Friday restaurants to stay open

  1. Bluewater
  2. Trafford Centre
  3. Meadowhall
  4. Aberdeen Union Square
  5. Metrocentre
  6. Basildon
  7. Glasgow Fort
  8. Milton Keynes Stadium
  9. Braehead
  10. Wembley
  11. Birmingham NEC
  12. Glasgow
  13. Junction 27
  14. Castleford
  15. Lakeside Quay
  16. Teesside
  17. Bolton
  18. Norwich
  19. St Davids
  20. Doncaster
  21. Lakeside
  22. Fareham
  23. Liverpool One
  24. Stevenage
  25. White Rose
  26. Cribbs Causeway
  27. Rushden Lakes
  28. Stoke on Trent
  29. Southampton
  30. Silverburn
  31. Watford Central
  32. Aberdeen Beach
  33. Braintree
  34. Bournemouth
  35. Stratford
  36. High Wycombe
  37. Cheshire Oaks
  38. Walsall
  39. Milton Keynes
  40. Sheffield
  41. Nottingham
  42. Edinburgh
  43. Coventry
  44. Ashton-Under-Lyne
  45. Telford
  46. The O2
  47. Staines
  48. Crawley
  49. Reading
  50. Cheadle
  51. Leicester Square
