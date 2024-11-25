Goslings Black Seal Rum from Bermuda | Amazon

List of standout rum Black Friday deals on offer ahead of Christmas

When the cold weather strikes, there’s nothing like proper Caribbean rum to heat you up. Whether it’s for a Spicy and Coke, in a hot chocolate or Christmas Pina Colada or straight up on its own in true pirate fashion.

Black Friday is offering some big discounts on quality rum that heralds from the Caribbean. Whether white, dark or golden rum, there’s savings that we’ve found and listed below so you don’t miss out.

Distinctive rums from around the Caribbean seas all have their own taste notes. One of the bestsellers and market leaders is the 80 proof Goslings Black Seal rum of Bermuda. Currently the best price is £25.98 at Master of Malt and also £25.98 at Amazon here.

Yet there’s many other top quality lesser-known rums in the Black Friday sales whose prices have been slashed down to a similar price. Here’s some that stand out.

1. Bumbu Original Rum. Now £24.95 (was £34.83)

Bambu Original Rum among those with big savings for Black Friday | Amazon

This Bambu Rum is selling fast on Amazon with 28% off for Black Friday. This is a historic rum is made in Barbados with hints of fruit and spice. Buy it here.

2. Mount Gay Barbados Golden Rum Black Barrel Double Cask Blend. Now £28.30 (was £40.50)

Mount Gay Barbados Golden Rum | Amazon

Dating back to 1703, this rum has woody and buttery notes along with gingerbread, lychee and toffee. There’s a long process that involves maturing it separately for between three and seven years in American Whiskey casks.

Amazon is offering an almost £12 saving with £28.30 for a bottle of Mount Gay Barbados Golden Rum here.

3. Karisimbi White Rum. Now £32.92(£11 cheaper than regular price of £43.50)

Karisimbi Jamaican White Rum | Karisimbi

This cheapest price for this Jamaican rum is at Master of Malt, where it is on sale and down to £32.92. You’ll be hard pushed to find a price near that as the same 70cl bottle at Amazon is £43.50.

Referred to as a “funky rum”, this white rum is blended with “characterful molasses rums” from Jamaica and sugar cane juice rum from the Dominican Republic to give it a burst of flavour. It’s made by Gorilla Spirits and 10% of bottle profits is donated to help fund the conservation of endangered Mountain Gorillas

Karisimbi also does a Spiced Rum from Jamaica that is reduced to £35.89 at Master of Malt here.

4. Hattiers Egremont Premium Reserve Rum. Now £39.24(was £45.53)

Hattiers Egremont Rum | Hattiers

This English brand Hattiers is created on the coast of Devon but is produced by blending four of the finest rums from across the Caribbean from Barbados to the Dominican Republic. Hattiers Egremont is a blended aged rum with a lovely golden colour and flavour.

Prices vary wildly for the Egremont and it is £45.53 on Amazon here, but currently £39.24 at Master of Malt here.

Master of Malt is also selling Hattiers Eminence White Rum for a money-saving price of £33.90 here. It’s normal retail price is £30. It’s described as being an ideal rum for a daiquiri cocktail and is made by taking unaged Jamaican rum and blending it with aged rum from Trinidad, Australia and Barbados.

5. Casa Baru White Rum. Now £24.69 (was £28.95)

casa baru rum | Casa Baru

Case Baru is a pure single premium rum from Panama. It’s got distinctive notes of citrus that come out after it has been distilled in copper pots. Sugar cane syrup comes from farms surrounding the distillery in Chiriquí, in the highlands of Panama.

Master of Malt is offering the biggest saving with the price slashed down to £24.69 here.