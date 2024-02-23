All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING

Six Nations 2024: 15 Edinburgh pubs where you can watch Scotland’s Calcutta Cup showdown with England

Scotland play England for the Calcutta Cup in Edinburgh this weekend – and plenty pubs around the city will be showing the action live on big screens.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 10:43 GMT

Gregor Townsend’s Scotland’s go into Saturday’s showdown with England at Murrayfield Stadium knowing they will almost certainly require a victory to stay in contention for the Guinness Six Nations title after their controversial defeat by France last time out.

Having beaten England only three times in 27 attempts between 1990 and 2018, the Scots now find themselves going into this weekend’s fixture on the back of a three-game winning run and having lost only one of their last six meetings with their old foes.

For those looking to watch the rugby, we’ve compiled a list of 15 bars in the Capital screening Scotland v England.

Finnegan's Wake in Victoria Street, Old Town, is a lively Irish bar which always has a great atmosphere when the rugby is on.

1. Finnegan's Wake

Finnegan's Wake in Victoria Street, Old Town, is a lively Irish bar which always has a great atmosphere when the rugby is on. Photo: Finnegan's Wake Facebook

Photo Sales
The Three Sisters, situated, at 139 Cowgate is an Edinburgh institution. Wrap up warm and sit in the outdoor beer garden with its large screens, or head inside the huge venue for a warmer watching experience.

2. The Three Sisters

The Three Sisters, situated, at 139 Cowgate is an Edinburgh institution. Wrap up warm and sit in the outdoor beer garden with its large screens, or head inside the huge venue for a warmer watching experience. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
The Irish pub near Haymarket is known for its electric sports atmosphere, and will be a great choice for those wanting to watch the Six Nations.

3. Malones

The Irish pub near Haymarket is known for its electric sports atmosphere, and will be a great choice for those wanting to watch the Six Nations. Photo: Ryan Snedden

Photo Sales
The Pear Tree in Nicolson Street, Newington, is famed for its large beer garden which boasts one of the biggest outdoor screens in Edinburgh. You can also watch the action inside the venue, which has various screens.

4. The Pear Tree

The Pear Tree in Nicolson Street, Newington, is famed for its large beer garden which boasts one of the biggest outdoor screens in Edinburgh. You can also watch the action inside the venue, which has various screens. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandSix NationsEdinburghEnglandGregor TownsendFrance