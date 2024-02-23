Gregor Townsend’s Scotland’s go into Saturday’s showdown with England at Murrayfield Stadium knowing they will almost certainly require a victory to stay in contention for the Guinness Six Nations title after their controversial defeat by France last time out.
Having beaten England only three times in 27 attempts between 1990 and 2018, the Scots now find themselves going into this weekend’s fixture on the back of a three-game winning run and having lost only one of their last six meetings with their old foes.
For those looking to watch the rugby, we’ve compiled a list of 15 bars in the Capital screening Scotland v England.