Gregor Townsend’s Scotland’s go into Saturday’s showdown with England at Murrayfield Stadium knowing they will almost certainly require a victory to stay in contention for the Guinness Six Nations title after their controversial defeat by France last time out.

Having beaten England only three times in 27 attempts between 1990 and 2018, the Scots now find themselves going into this weekend’s fixture on the back of a three-game winning run and having lost only one of their last six meetings with their old foes.

For those looking to watch the rugby, we’ve compiled a list of 15 bars in the Capital screening Scotland v England.

1 . Finnegan's Wake Finnegan's Wake in Victoria Street, Old Town, is a lively Irish bar which always has a great atmosphere when the rugby is on.

2 . The Three Sisters The Three Sisters, situated, at 139 Cowgate is an Edinburgh institution. Wrap up warm and sit in the outdoor beer garden with its large screens, or head inside the huge venue for a warmer watching experience.

3 . Malones The Irish pub near Haymarket is known for its electric sports atmosphere, and will be a great choice for those wanting to watch the Six Nations.