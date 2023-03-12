All Sections
Six Nations 2023: 15 Edinburgh pubs to watch Scotland v Ireland as Gregor Townsend’s men chase Triple Crown

There’s plenty at stake at BT Murrayfield on Sunday as a buoyant Scotland play host to Ireland in the penultimate weekend of the Guinness Six Nations.

Gary Flockhart
39 minutes ago

Gregor Townsend’s men go into battle with the Irish knowing there are huge rewards potentially awaiting them.

If the Scots win, they will claim a first Triple Crown since 1990. In addition, a home victory, especially with a bonus point, would take Townsend’s team into their final match at home to Italy with a real chance of winning the Six Nations title.

The Irish are not short of motivation either, however. A win in Edinburgh will leave them on course for the title and a Grand Slam.

For those not lucky enough to have tickets for big match, which kicks off at 3pm, we’ve compiled a list of the 15 best Edinburgh pubs to watch the action unfold.

Footlights Bar and Grill in Spittal Street is a great choice for the Six Nations rugby - or indeed any other sport - with two giant laser screens and six large TVs. If you're feeling peckish, they serve tasty Scottish pub grub, including burgers.

Finnegan's Wake in Victoria Street, Old Town, is a lively Irish bar which always has a great atmosphere when the Six Nations is on.

Teuchters Landing in Dock Place, Leith, is a busy bar with a cool dockside seating area, delicious food, and a huge selection of beers and whisky. This place is a lively destination to watch the Six Nations rugby, with five screens to choose from.

