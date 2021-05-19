The new rooftop bar presents a scintillating range of cocktails in a variety of sizes for staycationers to enjoy in the heart of the capital.

Shout! From The Rooftop opened on May 17 as a new rooftop bar experience in Edinburgh brought to life by Shout! The Scottish Music Experience above Waverley Mall.

The venue is among those attempting to make staycationing in the capital feel as exciting as possible this summer, with festivals and holidays abroad put on hold.

The festival-themed bar, decked in flower garlands and festoon lighting, will also feature live music acts from local artists such as Amy Reader and David Ritchie.

Shout! said: “We may not have been able to visit any festivals this year, but here at Shout! we're bringing the festival to you.

“Find us under our festival inspired tent at the back of Waverley Mall's rooftop, we're a hidden gem just waiting to be discovered!"

The venue overlooking the scenic Edinburgh skyline will provide “chilled out vibes, great drinks and incredible views” seven days a week, with a range of draught and bottled beers and ciders with prices starting from £4.80.

As well as wine and fizz, the bar boasts a range of classic and premium cocktails, with offerings like Shout!’s drumstick cocktail, margaritas and mojitos priced at £6.

Sharer options of their cocktails are also available, with their Watermelon Cooler, Passion Fruit Martini and Mojito options on offer and well-suited for larger groups of between four to six people.

Shout!’s sharer cocktails are each priced at £25.

Shout! From The Rooftop is available to book from 11am to 10pm every day and is located at 3/48 Princes St, Edinburgh EH1 1BQ above Waverley Mall.

To book your table and find out more, you can visit Shout!’s website at https://shout-edinburgh.com/shout-from-the-rooftop/.

