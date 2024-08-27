Paramount in Aberdeen has reopened after a £400k revamp.Paramount in Aberdeen has reopened after a £400k revamp.
Sharks coming out of walls, 'juicy lip' urinals and Charlie Sheen shots - look inside £400k revamp of popular Aberdeen venue

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 27th Aug 2024, 16:12 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 16:44 BST

The long-standing Aberdeen venue has reopened, and it has a lot of quirky additions.

One of Aberdeen’s most popular bars and live entertainment venues has been welcomed back into the city’s nightlife scene following a £400k summer “glow-up”. Paramount Bar on Bon Accord Street has undergone the city’s “boldest and sexiest interior” makeover, which includes sharks coming out of walls, strobe and neon lighting, animal print seating, a double cubicle in the ladies loo and juicy lip urinals in the men’s loo. Take a look inside...

One of Aberdeen’s most popular bars and live entertainment venues has been welcomed back into the city’s nightlife scene following a £400k summer "glow-up".

1. Paramount Aberdeen

One of Aberdeen's most popular bars and live entertainment venues has been welcomed back into the city's nightlife scene following a £400k summer "glow-up".

Neon signs are one of the quirky aspects to this late night bar.

2. Paramount Aberdeen

Neon signs are one of the quirky aspects to this late night bar.

An array of animal heads line walls.

3. Paramount Aberdeen

An array of animal heads line walls.

It's not just the bar that's had a revamp, the toilets have too. The bright pink ladies loo has, for some reason, a double cubicle.

4. Paramount Aberdeen

It's not just the bar that's had a revamp, the toilets have too. The bright pink ladies loo has, for some reason, a double cubicle.

