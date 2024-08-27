One of Aberdeen’s most popular bars and live entertainment venues has been welcomed back into the city’s nightlife scene following a £400k summer “glow-up”. Paramount Bar on Bon Accord Street has undergone the city’s “boldest and sexiest interior” makeover, which includes sharks coming out of walls, strobe and neon lighting, animal print seating, a double cubicle in the ladies loo and juicy lip urinals in the men’s loo. Take a look inside...