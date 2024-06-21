Scran Live podcast at the Royal Highland Show

The Scotsman’s food and drink podcast. Scran, was live at this year’s Royal Highland Show.

The multi -award winning food and drink podcast from The Scotsman hosted a live episode in the Food for Thought Theatre on Friday 21 June. Podcast host and food and drink editor Rosalind Erskine was joined on stage by Tom Chishiolm from Buck and Birch, Kim Cameron from Gin Bothy and Christie Clinton, a food and drink consultant who was previously a buyer for Aldi. The theme of the conversation was getting Scottish produce into supermarkets, with Kim just having her Hip Flask Spirits listed in Morrisons. Both Kim and Tom talked about the different stages of the supermarket process they are at, with Tom also discussing Buck and Birch’s sustainability and getting a Made in Britain accreditation

Christie discussed her consultation work now, and how she’s helping smaller brands. She also touched on her experience as a buyer for Aldi, what big supermarkets look for when buying new products and consumer demand for Scottish produce. Kim mentioned the importance of shows like the Royal Highland Show, and went on to talk about how her Gin Bothy gin was chosen to be in this year’s Oscars goodie bag.

