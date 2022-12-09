Tis the season of giving, and there’s a few new limited edition whiskies that I think would make great gifts.

If you’re buying for a whisky fan this Christmas, the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. But if you’re on the hunt for something special, there’s a few limited edition whiskies – and one ideal for music fans – that have recently been released.

To mark the 35th anniversary of their debut album Raintown, Deacon Blue have released ‘Born in a Storm’, a limited edition whisky bottling. Distilled at a secret location on Orkney and matured for 13 years in a single cask, this whisky has been finished in ex-Oloroso sherry oak and was chosen by the beloved Scottish group to celebrate the album’s 35th anniversary this year.

Limited to 853 individually numbered bottles and released in collaboration with new Glasgow-based independent bottler Caskade, the liquid has classic Orkney character and bold Oloroso sherry notes. The band said: “We are delighted to celebrate 35 years of Raintown with this special limited edition whisky, bottled by Glasgow's own Caskade. 'Born in a Storm' is a bold and enduring spirit which serves as an apt reflection of the people and places it was inspired by and a perfect accompaniment to the record.”

Rikki Ross of Deacon Blue performs at the "Concert For Tsunami Relief" charity concert in Glasgow in 2005. Picture: James Williamson/Getty Images

Over in Glasgow, the Glasgow Distillery has stepped up to meet increasing demand for its ‘Small Batch Series’, debuting two new limited edition expressions of its Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whisky – The Glasgow 1770 Innis & Gunn Golden Beer Cask Finish and Glasgow 1770 Tokaji Cask Finish.

If you’d rather treat someone, or yourself, to a blended whisky, then the Whisky Exchange’s annual festive bottling has been released. Titled A Good Old-Fashioned Christmas whisky, it is made up of a blend of hogsheads and sherry butts from Glen Elgin, Linkwood, Blair Athol, Strathclyde and Cameronbridge.

