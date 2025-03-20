An annual seafood festival will return this month with a new partnership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Festival of the Sea makes its return to Glasgow in an exciting new partnership with the iconic Barras Market. Taking place on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 March 2025, Suffolk Street at The Barras will transform into a vibrant celebration of Clyde fishing culture from 10am to 4pm each day. Visitors can look forward to a fantastic range of fresh and cooked seafood sourced directly from the Clyde.

The Scottish seafood festival will return at the end of March | contributed

The event will feature engaging cooking demonstrations where top local chefs will showcase how to prepare delicious seafood dishes using the finest Scottish ingredients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families are well catered for with specially designed children's activities throughout the weekend. Visitors can also browse unique maritime-themed crafts and products from local artisans, while enjoying live music that creates the perfect atmosphere for this celebration of Glasgow's connection to the sea.

From seafood enthusiasts to those simply looking for an enjoyable day out, The Festival of the Sea offers something for everyone in the historic setting of The Barras Market.