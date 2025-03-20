Scottish seafood festival to team up with Barras market for weekend of cooking and family fun
The Festival of the Sea makes its return to Glasgow in an exciting new partnership with the iconic Barras Market. Taking place on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 March 2025, Suffolk Street at The Barras will transform into a vibrant celebration of Clyde fishing culture from 10am to 4pm each day. Visitors can look forward to a fantastic range of fresh and cooked seafood sourced directly from the Clyde.
The event will feature engaging cooking demonstrations where top local chefs will showcase how to prepare delicious seafood dishes using the finest Scottish ingredients.
Families are well catered for with specially designed children's activities throughout the weekend. Visitors can also browse unique maritime-themed crafts and products from local artisans, while enjoying live music that creates the perfect atmosphere for this celebration of Glasgow's connection to the sea.
From seafood enthusiasts to those simply looking for an enjoyable day out, The Festival of the Sea offers something for everyone in the historic setting of The Barras Market.
The Festival of the Sea is proudly supported by Seafood Scotland and the Regional Food Fund helping to showcase Scotland's outstanding seafood heritage and support local fishing communities.
