Scottish drinks giant planning demolition of island's oldest distillery

One of Scotland's whisky distilleries could be part demolished in new plans.

The oldest distillery on the Isle of Skye could end up looking completely different, as plans have been submitted to demolish part of it.

The distillery was founded in 1830, and, if plans are approved, would get a revamp to increase production.

The Proposal of Application Notice states there would be a demolition of existing production facilities. This is to build a new distillery and increase Talisker's existing output.

As well as more space, the plans list the sustainability aspects of the new build, stating: “sustainable technologies, with associated support facilities at the site, together with all associated infrastructure, including new access, drainage, outfall, road improvement and landscaping works”.

A Diageo spokesperson said: “As a business we continually review our production footprint in support of our long-term growth ambitions for Scotch and the Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) for Talisker Distillery allows us to explore and evaluate potential options.

“A public consultation will form part of the PAN however at this point in time we have no firm plans for investment. Details of the public consultation arrangements will be shared in due course where the community will be able to view these proposals and provide feedback.”

Talisker is one of 31 Scotch whisky distilleries owned by Diageo, which also owns the Johnnie Walker Experience in Edinburgh. Recently, Scotch whisky hit £6bn in exports and accounts for about 21% of food and drink tourism to Scotland.

The whisky industry has sustainability targets set by the Scotch Whisky Association.

