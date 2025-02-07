Scottish cafe known for its rude bakes issues plea to customers amid potential closure

A cafe that bills itself as the ‘rudest in the UK’ may close, as it issues a plea to customers.

A Scottish cafe that has gone viral on social media due to its rude bakes, has posted a plea to customers in a ‘last chance’ to make the business work.

Rude Cookies, which operated as an online only business from 2020, opened a cafe in Glasgow’s southside in 2023. Now the team has asked customers to start buying coffee, and using them as a cafe, or they may be forced to close.

Posting on their social media, they wrote: “F***ing Hell. Well sh*t, this isn’t the kind of thing we thought we’d have to say, and it’s definitely not the kind of thing we want to say. But here we are. When we started our little business from the bakery, people kept telling us “oh we wish we could sit down with a coffee and a cookie.” So we listened. We used every bit of our savings (and a small loan) into building the rudest, funkiest, little pink cafe. We worked so hard to create this place. And somehow, despite all of that, people are treating us like a f*cking gift shop.

“We love that you love our cookies. We love that you drive from miles away to pick them up and take a picture of our bathroom door handle….but we need you to understand something. Cafes survive on coffee. And right now, too many people are walking in with their f*cking Starbucks cups, grabbing a cookie and walking straight back out. And that’s killing us. Here’s the brutal truth: our cafe needs at least £800 a day just to keep the lights on and pay the wages of the people who work here. That’s not profit. That’s just survival. And right now? We’re nowhere near that. We’re pouring everything we make from online cookie sales into keeping the cafe alive, and we can’t keep doing that.”

The team assured people that the cookie sales would be fine but this was “our last push. Our last chance to make it work….The cafe won’t survive without you.”