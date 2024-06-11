Scotland’s leading confectionery manufacturer unveils nostalgic packaging design

Lees of Scotland has announced the launch of its new packaging for its teacakes and snowballs.

The new design has been created to celebrate the brand's rich heritage, honour its loyal customers, and celebrate its iconic sweet treats.

Lees of Scotland revived the vibrant core brand colours and to enhance the appeal of its snowballs and teacakes, incorporated inviting product photography, a new font, and vintage graphics to emphasise the enjoyment these treats have brought to customers for decades.

For the core 10-packs, the brand switched to matte finish packaging. These beloved products, now wrapped in nostalgia, cater to the growing retro trend among consumers.

Lees of Scotland, 10-pack Snowballs

Alongside the new packaging design, customers can anticipate a jammier teacake with an improved biscuit recipe and increased coconut coverage on their snowballs, delivering an enhanced flavour.

Lees of Scotland, established in 1931, became part of the Finsbury Food Group in 2023. In recent times, the brand has continued to focus on growth and development, meeting consumer demands for high-quality products such as snowballs, teacakes, and dessert meringues.

Donna O’Neill, Senior Brand Manager at Finsbury Food Group, stated, "At Lees of Scotland, we’re constantly striving to exceed expectations and inspire customers with quality and creativity.

“We’re committed to offering our customers value, showcasing that affordable can also mean high quality."

Lees of Scotland, 10-pack Teacakes

She added, "The launch of our new packaging marks an exciting time for Lees of Scotland as we continue to develop our range of products. We believe our new packaging will excite our retail partners and will help build on and reinforce our market position. Our aim is to grow the brand and become nationally recognised.

“The new design delivers standout and visibility, which in turn will benefit the category by attracting more customers."

Lees of Scotland invites everyone to enjoy the elevated flavours of its products with a new look, evoking fond memories while satisfying their sweet cravings.