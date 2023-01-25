From the Borders to the Highlands and Islands, these are the places to stop on a coffee-lovers road trip around Scotland.
The sixth edition of the Independent Coffee Guide Scotland was published this month and includes more than 120 of the best places for a cuppa in the country.
To mark the occasion, editor Kathryn Lewis has dreamed up a road trip around Scotland that demonstrates everything that is ood about the Scottish independent coffee scene.
It goes without saying that there’s no Starbucks or Costa Coffees on this list, starting in the south and working its way up north.
1. Three Hills Coffee Co.
Starting with the best coffee shop in the Borders - Selkirk's Three Hills Coffee Co. It only opened on the town's Main Street in 2018 and since then has become a real favourite with locals and visitors alike. Named after the three Eildon hills nearby, they have a full range of coffee beans that are roasted in-house.
2. Outlier
Occupying part of a former glass factory on London Road, Outlier's is one of the best of numerous coffee shops in Glasgow. If you like the coffee that is roasted on the premises you can buy a bag to take home with you.
3. Cairngorm Coffee
You could easily walk past Cairngorm Coffee's basement premises on Edinburgh's Frederick Street without noticing it - but then you would be missing some of the best coffee brewed in Scotland's Capital. Opt for own-roasted beans or one of the guest brews from across the world. No wonder the two brothers who run the place promise to help you "get lost in a Wonka-esque world of flavour".
4. The Roasting Project
You'll be hard-pressed to find a better cup of coffee in the Kingdom of Fife than at The Roasting Project in Burntisland. It was opened in 2018 by two brothers and has become a community hub that offers a much-loved house blend called Project X.
