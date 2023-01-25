3 . Cairngorm Coffee

You could easily walk past Cairngorm Coffee's basement premises on Edinburgh's Frederick Street without noticing it - but then you would be missing some of the best coffee brewed in Scotland's Capital. Opt for own-roasted beans or one of the guest brews from across the world. No wonder the two brothers who run the place promise to help you "get lost in a Wonka-esque world of flavour".

Photo: Google Maps