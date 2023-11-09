Edinburgh’s festive period could be reduced by the city council’s licensing committee, leading to a shocked reaction from the city’s hospitality industry.

Edinburgh’s festive period – where pubs can stay open later than usual – could be cut back under proposals by Edinburgh City Council that have sparked alarm amongst the hospitality industry.

The council is consulting on a second draft of its licensing policy, which has been amended following an initial consultation period. However, the second draft policy document has taken away three days of festive trading, leaving landlords dismayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festive period has run from December 18 to January 3 in previous years, but the council’s latest draft policy document suggests starting extending trading hours later, on December 20, and finishing a day earlier on January 2.

A view overlooking the Christmas Market in Edinburgh. Photo by Stephen Bridger/ Getty.

The festive period is important to landlords as it allows “a two-hour extension to the usual terminal hour of the premises”.

Scotland’s hospitality trade associations – the Scottish Beer & Pub Association (SBPA), Scottish Licensed Trade Association, Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG), Night Time Industry Association (NTIA) and UKHospitality-Scotland – have joined forces to oppose the proposed cut to festive trading hours for pubs, bars, and nightclubs.

In a joint statement, the groups said: “This proposal by the new licensing board has come completely out of the blue and without any justification. The hospitality sector is still suffering from the impacts of the pandemic, and is also facing a triple whammy of extortionate energy prices, a cost-of-living crisis, and an increase in taxes across the board.

“This decision will be met with alarm by the city’s pubs, bars and night-time venues and comes at the worst possible time for the sector.

“Edinburgh is a vibrant, capital city and the festive period is popular with tourists and locals alike. Reducing hours at this time is the exact opposite of what the licensing board should be looking to do and we urgently call on them to remove this ill-thought out and unjustifiable change to a system which has worked positively and been enjoyed for many years.

“With no evidence put forward as to why such a change should be mooted, we are at a loss why the cut has been proposed. Please join with us in responding to the licensing board’s consultation. It is unfair to punish businesses and consumers in this way. They must rethink.”

Responses to this second consultation will be reported to the licensing board for consideration this month. The board will then agree and publish the final version of the policy.