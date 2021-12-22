Supermarkets often offer great deals on the famous French fizzy wine at this time of year – often as loss-leaders to lure shoppers into stores to stock up for the festivities.

So if you are looking for a bottle of your favourite Champagne it pays to shop around to get the cheapest possible deal.

Here are 10 of the best offers at the moment.

1. Heidsieck Dry Monopole Sainsbury's currently have a terrific half price deal on bottles of Heidsieck Dry Monopole - just £14 at the moment, down from the usual price of £28. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Louis Delaunay Champagne If you are looking for a bargain it's hard to beat bottle of Louis Delaunay Champagne at Tesco for just £14. Clubcard holders even get an extra couple of quid off, getting a bottle of champagne for £12. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. Mumm Cordon Rouge Brut Another offer for Tesco Clubcard Members is £9 off a bottle of Mumm Cordon Rouge Brut Champagne - down to £26 from £35. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Bredon Cuvée Jean Louis Brut NV Champagne Described as having a "fruity and light toasty finish" bottles of Bredon Cuvée Jean Louis Brut NV Champagne are available at Waitrose for just £17.99 - down from £26.99. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales