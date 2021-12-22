There are great discounts to be had on festive French fizz if you know where to look.

Scotland Champagne deals: 10 great fizz bargains at supermarkets to add sparkle to the festive season

Christmas and New Year are the perfect time to spoil yourself, but there’s no need to break the bank if you’re looking for some fizz to share with family and friends – or just enjoy by yourself.

By David Hepburn
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 10:23 am

Supermarkets often offer great deals on the famous French fizzy wine at this time of year – often as loss-leaders to lure shoppers into stores to stock up for the festivities.

So if you are looking for a bottle of your favourite Champagne it pays to shop around to get the cheapest possible deal.

Here are 10 of the best offers at the moment.

1. Heidsieck Dry Monopole

Sainsbury's currently have a terrific half price deal on bottles of Heidsieck Dry Monopole - just £14 at the moment, down from the usual price of £28.

2. Louis Delaunay Champagne

If you are looking for a bargain it's hard to beat bottle of Louis Delaunay Champagne at Tesco for just £14. Clubcard holders even get an extra couple of quid off, getting a bottle of champagne for £12.

3. Mumm Cordon Rouge Brut

Another offer for Tesco Clubcard Members is £9 off a bottle of Mumm Cordon Rouge Brut Champagne - down to £26 from £35.

4. Bredon Cuvée Jean Louis Brut NV Champagne

Described as having a "fruity and light toasty finish" bottles of Bredon Cuvée Jean Louis Brut NV Champagne are available at Waitrose for just £17.99 - down from £26.99.

