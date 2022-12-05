News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
There are great discounts to be had on festive French fizz if you know where to look.

Scotland Champagne Christmas Deal 2022: Here are 11 of the best fizz bargains at supermarkets to add sparkle to the festive season

Christmas and New Year are the perfect time to spoil yourself, but there’s no need to break the bank if you’re looking for some fizz to share with family and friends.

By David Hepburn
37 minutes ago
 Comment

Supermarkets often offer great deals on the famous French fizzy wine at this time of year – often as loss-leaders to lure shoppers into stores to stock up for the festivities.

So if you are looking for a bottle of your favourite Champagne it pays to shop around to get the cheapest possible deal.

Here are 11 of the best offers at the moment. They’ll be updated throughout December and remember to drink responsibly.

1. Heidsieck Dry Monopole

Tesco currently have a terrific near-half price deal on bottles of Heidsieck Dry Monopole - just £15 at the moment, down from the usual price of £28. You do need to have a Tesco Clubcard to take advantage of it - but it's free and easy to get one.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

2. Pol. Aime Champagne

Another deal for Tesco Clubcard holders throughout December - bottles of Pol. Aime Champagne are just £10.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

3. Taittinger Brut Reserve

With champagne it tends to be the case that the bigger the brand name, the bigger the price. Taittinger Brut Reserve is a case in point, usually costing upwards of £40 a bottle. Morrisons currently have it on offer for £32.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

4. Lanson Le Black Label Brut

Another huge name in the world of Champagne is Lanson. Their popular Black Label Brut can be snapped up at Sainsbury's for £28 a bottle - that's a discount of £8 on the usual price.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3