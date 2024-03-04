A dry gin infused with botanicals grown in the gardens at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh has become the latest spirit to be launched by the Royal Collection Trust.

Each gin is flavoured with ingredients sourced from the grounds of the Official Royal Residences. The Palace of Holyroodhouse Dry Gin is infused with mint and lemon thyme hand-picked from the palace’s Physic Garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by the garden’s history of cultivating medicinal and culinary herbs, the botanicals, which are steeped for 24 hours before the distilling process begins, combine with juniper to create a delicately fragrant gin with a complex citrus top note.

The Royal Collection Trust has launched a dry gin using botanicals from the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Picture: Royal Collection Trust/King Charles III 2024/PA Wire

The Physic Garden was opened adjacent to the palace in 2020 to recreate the earliest known gardens on the site. It can be freely enjoyed year round by the people of Edinburgh and visitors to the Palace.

Originally founded in the grounds of the palace in 1670 by two Scottish physicians, Sir Robert Sibbald and Sir Andrew Balfour, it provided fresh ingredients for pharmacists and allowed students to learn the medicinal properties of plants.

It was the first garden of its kind in Scotland and was the forerunner of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

Today, visitors to the Physic Garden will see plants such as fennel, lavender, and lemon balm growing as well as a meadow of wildflowers with healing properties.

The Physic Garden in the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse opened in 2020. Picture: Royal Collection Trust/King Charles III 2024/PA Wire

The floral bottle design of the gin is inspired by the 17th-century Scottish textiles seen on the bed in Mary, Queen of Scots’ bedchamber inside the palace.