A new nationwide survey has revealed what Scottish residents secretly want from summer BBQs, and it turns out burgers, bangers and some beats aren’t cutting it anymore.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults, which was commissioned by housebuilder Avant Homes Scotland found that nearly half of people living in the country said BBQs are the best type of party to attend.

With an estimated 22.7 million UK households having access to a garden*, millions of BBQs will be sizzling across Scotland over the course of this summer and the pressure is on for hosts to deliver.

But, despite their huge popularity, more than one in three (34 per cent) think most BBQs could do with a serious upgrade, calling for party themes, better entertainment, outdoor games and unusual food options.

Surprise findings - a survey by Avant Homes has revealed Scotland's secret summer BBQ party wishes

Hosting is heating up

The survey revealed a clear shift in what Scottish residents expect from a great BBQ gathering. Hosting one is no longer just about putting on a few sausages and hoping for sunshine.

It’s about creating an experience, with a third of the region (32 per cent) saying the entertainment at a BBQ is more important than the food itself.

Party on

When asked what party theme they secretly hoped for at BBQs they attend, American cookouts, beach parties and British street parties came a close first, second and third respectively, with around one in five Scots secretly hoping for each.

That’s entertainment

When it comes to live entertainment, more than a quarter of Scots (27 per cent) secretly want to turn up to a BBQ where karaoke is on offer.

Meanwhile, one in seven would love to see a magician, with 14 per cent hoping to hear someone say ‘abracadabra’!

Taking third place on the secret wish list was a comedian, with 12 per cent hoping for a good laugh.

Game changer

When it comes to outdoor games, seven out of ten people living in Scotland secretly want to find some are available to play at BBQs they attend.

Generational favourites giant Jenga (27 per cent) and swingball (26 per cent) were the most wanted games.

Giant Connect 4 wasn’t far behind, with 22 per cent naming the family favourite as their game of choice.

Beyond the burgers

Food, of course, remains central to the BBQ experience, but guests are becoming more adventurous and there’s a growing appetite for the unusual.

While traditional staples still have their place, the survey found that many people in Scotland secretly want to try more adventurous options.

Buffalo (26 per cent), wild boar (19 per cent) and kangaroo (12 per cent) emerged at the top of guests’ lists of unusual meats they would secretly like to try, suggesting hosts might want to re-think the usual offerings.

Vegetable and fruit choices for BBQs are evolving too with those in the region revealing their secret cravings. Sweet potato was wanted by four in ten people (38 per cent) followed by Brussel sprouts (19 per cent) and leeks (16 per cent).

Fresh ideas

Commenting on the findings, Avant Homes group marketing manager, Louise Lawrence Flynn, said, “BBQ parties have long been a hugely popular staple of a British summer, but our research shows expectations are clearly evolving.

“People want more than just good food, they’re looking for memorable experiences, playful entertainment, out of the ordinary food and need spaces that work for hosting.

