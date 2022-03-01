Healthy Living James's gluten, egg and dairy-free pancakes recipe from his new book

The below recipe is extracted from the new book from food blogger and health coach, James Wythe, otherwise known as Healthy Living James, who has a social media following of over 290k. Healthy Living James: Over 80 delicious gluten-free and dairy-free recipes ready in minutes (£20, Headline), is out March 3 and also features flexitarian recipes including home-made pot noodle, meat-free marinara sub, Tex-Mex quinoa salad, cheesy gnocchi bake and the strawberry granola pot. "I’ve created a cookbook to cater for all, no matter your allergies or food choices. No judgement or preaching, just accessible recipes for all to enjoy,” says Wythe.

THE BEST FLUFFY PANCAKES

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Light, airy and delicious without needing gluten, dairy or eggs! This is the most popular pancake recipe I have ever made and they will become your new go-to pancakes!

HEALTHY LIVING JAMES by James Wythe

Makes 6

Prep 5 mins Cook 15 mins Stand 5 mins

Ingredients

200g self-raising flour (I use gluten-free)

Book jacket

1 tsp baking powder

2 tsp chia seeds

1 tbsp melted coconut oil, plus extra for frying

3 tbsp maple syrup or runny honey

250ml (1 cup) milk of choice

1. Add all the ingredients in the order listed to a large bowl and whisk until smooth. Allow to sit for 5 minutes to thicken.

2. Heat 1 teaspoon of coconut oil in a large pan on a medium heat until it melts.

3. Pour in a sixth of the mixture from a height (this helps to keep the pancakes round) to make your first pancake.

4. Fry the pancake for about 1 minute on each side, until lightly golden, then make the rest of the pancakes.

5. Serve with maple syrup or your favourite toppings.

FAQ Don’t have self-raising flour? Use plain and add 1 more teaspoon of baking powder (2 teaspoons total). Don’t have chia seeds? Swap for ground flaxseed or leave them out – the pancakes will still work. Can you use other oils? Sure, swap for sunflower oil. How do I know when to flip them? Wait until you see little bubbles appear on the top.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.