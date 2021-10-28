Treat your canine pal to a day out.

As long as they’re a sausage dog, they’re invited to The Old Dr Bells Baths, who are hosting a Pup Up Cafe: Dachshund Edition on November 21.

It’ll be the biggest wiener dog party in town, with more than 150 pups turning up to most of this business’s UK shindigs.

“A lot of lockdown pups haven't had much socialization and owners feel this is a great opportunity to come and get social again both for them and their dachshunds,” says Pup Up Cafe’s founder and director, Marcus Ackford.

Sessions run from 10am until 5pm throughout the day, with around 50 furballs turning up at each slot, which will be between one and two hours long depending on final numbers.

"Pup Up Cafe's dachshund events are always very fun - what's not to like about dachshunds running around having a good time?”, says Ackford. “It's definitely organized chaos, but fun nonetheless. The bar will be serving food and drink for the humans as well as puppuccinos and unlimited treats for the dogs (no sausages on the menu today!)”.

Alongside the food and drink there will be traders including Rudyji and Co, who sell those essential bow-ties and snoods for dachshunds, coat makers DesignsOnDogs and customising business, 85creativeuk. There’s also Pup Up Cafe’s own stand, which offers everything sausage-dog-themed, from socks to ice-cube trays.

“There's lots to do in your time there, from browsing stands to ball pits and toys for the dogs and a photographer on the day to take some pictures of dogs and humans alike,” says Ackford. “The beautiful venue we've got for the day is also secured during each session to allow for the dogs to roam free, providing the owners are comfortable with that."

Sadly, no other breeds are allowed, so your Frenchie or Staffy will have to sit this one out.

However, they do reserve a few Regular Humans slots for those who don’t have a dog, and just want to be in their company for an hour or two.

Admission £9 for dog owners (accompanying dog goes free), £12 for Regular Humans

Tickets www.fatsoma.com or more information at www.pupup.cafe

