Prince William spotted at Edinburgh bar watching Scottish Cup Final

The Earl of Strathearn was seen soaking up the atmosphere at Cold Town House in the Grassmarket as Hibs played St Johnstone at Hampden Park on Saturday afternoon.

He was sitting with a group of frontline workers; a meeting set up to show his thanks towards emergency responders for their work over the last year.

A message on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Twitter account read: “Taking this opportunity to thank Emergency Responders for their dedication and commitment over the last year.”

It added: “Congratulations St Johnstone on winning the #ScottishCup.”

Hibs ultimately lost out to a first half Shaun Rooney header, with the Perth club securing a domestic cup double having won the League Cup earlier this season.

Prince William embarked on his week-long visit to Scotland less than a day after heavily criticising the BBC on Thursday for its failings in the handling of his mother’s Panorama interview.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge meets with emergency responders at the Cold Town House in the Grassmarket on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

But on Friday, he seemed to put his deep concerns around the BBC’s treatment of his mother to one side as he tested his touch skills during a football drill challenge at Ainslie Park Stadium in Edinburgh, home of The Spartans FC.

Speaking about his Scotland trip he said: “As we try to emerge from a long period of uncertainty and turmoil, I am grateful for the chance I will get this week to really listen, with humility and compassion, to many people in Scotland, from all walks of life, from different traditions, and from all faiths, and none.”

Prince William joined football fans from across the Scottish emergency services, alongside their friends and family members, at a rooftop bar to watch the Scottish Cup Final between Hibernian and St Johnstone picture: by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Prince William at Cold Town House in Edinburgh picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images