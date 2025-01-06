Plans submitted for McDonald’s restaurant at former Scottish hotel near popular tourist spot

Burger chain McDonald’s has submitted plans for a new drive-thru on the site of a former hotel

McDonald’s could soon be coming to the site of a derelict hotel close to one of Scotland’s busiest ports.

The global burger chain has submitted plans for a drive-thru restaurant on the site of the former Lochryan Hotel near the Cairnryan ferry port, just off the A77.

The retail giant claims the development would create 120 jobs and involve an investment of about £4 million on the site of the hotel, which has been closed for years and is in a derelict state.

The plans for the McDonald’s restaurant were submitted to Dumfries and Galloway Council late last year and the firm carried out a public consultation event in the area. There was “overwhelming support” for the proposal at a public meeting in November, according to the business.

Andrew Crewther, senior acquisitions surveyor at McDonald’s, said: “This is a significant milestone in our vision to bring a McDonald’s drive-thru to Cairnryan, serving both the local community and surrounding areas.

“We have been delighted with the overwhelming support the proposed restaurant has received from the local community, with 95 per cent of all of the respondents writing to confirm their support for our proposals.

